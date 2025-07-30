Nikon Z9 deal: Save over $1,000 with this awesome flagship camera bundle
Big deal on Nikon’s best – Z9 now $5,196 with FREE Nikon 660GB CFexpress card
The Nikon Z9 has dropped to $5,196.95 - down from its regular price of $5,496.95, giving you an instant saving of $300. But B&H isn’t stopping there. They're throwing in a free Nikon 660GB CFexpress Type B memory card, which normally sells for $766.95 on its own.
That brings your total savings to a jaw-dropping $1,066.95. For anyone on the fence about Nikon’s flagship mirrorless powerhouse, this is a very tempting offer.
SAVE $300 + FREE 660GB EFexpress card at B&H. This rare Nikon Z9 bundle pairs a flagship camera with a pro-grade memory card, making it one of the most compelling offers for serious photographers right now.
Since its launch, the Z9 has redefined what a professional mirrorless camera can do. With its stacked 45.7MP full-frame sensor, blackout-free 120fps burst shooting, and Nikon’s most advanced autofocus system to date, it’s the camera that serious stills and hybrid shooters have been waiting for. And unlike most rivals, it doesn’t need a mechanical shutter - just pure electronic brilliance with zero compromise.
Built for professionals who need speed, precision, and bulletproof reliability, the Z9 handles everything from high-speed sports and wildlife to big-budget video work. It shoots 8K internally, powers through action with confidence, and feels every bit like a flagship should - with deep ergonomics, dual card slots, weather sealing, and a tilting LCD that’s actually useful in the field.
The inclusion of the high-capacity Nikon 660GB CFexpress card only strengthens the deal. With write speeds designed to keep up with the Z9’s intense data output, it means you can shoot longer, faster, and without compromise. It’s the kind of freebie that isn’t just a gimmick - It’s an essential tool, and getting it bundled in saves you a big chunk of money.
If you’ve been eyeing the Z9, this deal is hard to ignore. Price drops on flagship cameras are rare, and to get a premium card worth over $750 thrown in on top is almost unheard of.
Whether you're upgrading your pro kit or investing in the best Nikon has to offer, now’s the time to pull the trigger.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
