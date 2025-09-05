This is the camera starter kit I'd choose if I were beginning photography today – a mirrorless, 2 lenses and accessories for under $1,000
Save $350 on this Nikon Z50 all-in-one mirrorless camera bundle – perfect for beginners or system switchers
If you're ready to start your photography journey with a mirrorless camera or are thinking of switching to Nikon, this Z50 kit is exactly what you need.
Right now the Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses and accessory Bundle is available for $996.96 at B&H – you save a massive $350 off its original $1,346.95 price.
With the deal, you're not just getting an awesome camera; included are two incredibly versatile lenses, as well as a 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro memory card and a Ruggard Journey shoulder bag.
Save $350 at B&H The Nikon Z50 kit includes a 20.9MP APS-C mirrorless camera with fast 209-point-phase-detect AF, 4K video and 11fps burst shooting. It comes with a pair of sharp, stabilized zoom lenses: the 16-50mm and 50-250mm, plus a 64GB memory card and a shoulder bag – a complete setup for photography and video.
The Nikon Z50 is lightweight, compact and has an intuitive button layout with a deep, comfortable grip – a rare find in small mirrorless cameras. The menu system is easy to learn and, if you're just getting started or switching to Nikon, it won't overwhelm you with unnecessary complexity.
But this is not a "basic" camera by any means. You're getting a 20.9MP APS-C sensor that's great in low-light and super sharp, along with fast AF (autofocus) with 209 points – which is ideal for learning how to capture sharp images in various conditions. It also shoots 4K video, captures slow-mo in FullHD and has a flip-down screen – which is great if you want to get into vlogging and video.
The included Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens is one of the most compact APS-C kit lenses ever, perfect for everyday shooting. Pair the Z50 with the Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto and you're ready for everything from landscape close-ups to portraits and wildlife.
Also bundled is a 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro memory card and a shoulder bag – which means you get everything you need to start shooting right away. This kit offers unbeatable value and gives you the perfect tools to grow your skills and explore different photographic styles – and that all for under $1,000!
