This Nikon Z6 II bundle includes everything you need to start your full-frame journey – and saves you $200

If you're waiting to start your full-frame journey, switch to Nikon, or want to step up your photography game, the Nikon Z6 II is a capable mirrorless choice.

The Nikon Z6 II + 24-70mm f/4 Basic Bundle is now available for only $2,146.95 at B&H Photo – this offer saves you $200 off the original $2,346.95 retail price.

In addition to the versatile standard zoom lens, the bundle comes with a Lexar 128GB memory card and a Ruggard Journey shoulder bag – everything you need to start shooting right away.

Save $200 Nikon Z6 II + Nikon 24-70mm f/4 + Basic Bundle: was $2,346.95 now $2,146.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z6 II with the Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 is a winning combination. The Z6 II features a 24.5MP sensor and impresses with its 273 hybrid AF points. The 24-60mm f/4 lens is a versatile all-rounder, great for portrait, travel photography, and more. Also included are the Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC memory card and Ruggard Journey 34 DSLR Shoulder Bag in black.

Sure, the updated Nikon Z6 III has landed – but let's be honest, we don't always need the newest model to get quality results (and the new camera costs nearly twice as much as the previous one).

The Nikon Z6 II is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers great performance at an unbeatable price (especially with this deal). For many users, the Z6 II is actually a preferable option to the professional-grade Nikon Z7 II.

The Z6 II features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor for sharp, high-quality images with great dynamic range. It is powered by dual Expeed 6 processors, which means faster performance, better autofocus tracking, and improved low-light handling. With 273 hybrid autofocus points, the Z6 II tracks fast subjects, including humans and animals.

A huge upgrade over the original Nikon Z6 is the two memory card slots, which can be a real game-changer and push the camera into the professional-grade category. With this, you can shoot client work or important events like weddings with peace of mind in case of card failure.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bundled Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens is a versatile all-rounder – great for portraits, landscapes, travel, or even wildlife photography. While it doesn't match the low-light capabilities of the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, when paired with the Z6 II's excellent ISO performance, it's more than capable of handling different lighting situations (or for creating beautiful bokeh). And shedding a stop might be worth it when you're saving this much!

The Nikon Z6 II offers incredible value for anyone looking to step into Nikon full-frame photography. With solid performance, a versatile lens, and $200 in savings, it's a great time to pick up a camera that's more than capable without stretching your budget.

You might like...

If you are a dedicated Nikon shooter or simply exploring the Nikon ecosystem, here is our guide to the best Nikon cameras, the best Nikon lenses for DSLRs and the best Nikon Z lenses for Nikon mirrorless cameras.