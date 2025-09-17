This Nikon Z9 deal saves you a MASSIVE $1,389.95 off this pro-grade sports camera

The Nikon Z9 is already a powerhouse in the world of professional cameras, but right now there’s a deal that makes it even more tempting. B&H has knocked $500 off the flagship mirrorless, bringing the price down to $5,396.95 from $5,896.95.

That’s already a welcome saving on a camera of this caliber, but the retailer has gone one step further by including a free Nikon 660GB CFexpress Type B card worth $889.95, bringing your total saving to a remarkable $1,389.95.

This isn’t just any bundle – it’s a serious offer for serious photographers. The Nikon Z9 has redefined what Nikon’s mirrorless lineup can achieve, with its 45.7MP stacked sensor, blackout-free 120fps EVF and blisteringly fast continuous shooting that makes it a natural fit for sports, wildlife and news photography.

With the ability to shoot 8K video internally it’s also one of the most capable hybrid cameras on the market today, making it as attractive to filmmakers as it is to stills shooters.

The addition of the FREE 660GB CFexpress card cannot be understated. High-speed burst shooting and 8K video demand storage that can keep up – and with such a vast capacity, you’ll have the freedom to shoot without compromise. Given that this card alone usually retails for nearly $900, it’s a highly practical extra that adds immense value to an already enticing deal.

For those who have been considering the switch to Nikon’s flagship mirrorless, this might be the push you’ve been waiting for. The Z9 has earned widespread acclaim from professionals for its durability, weather sealing and robust build quality. It’s the kind of camera that inspires confidence on assignment, whether you’re capturing fast-moving action or working in challenging environments.

The price point is still a premium, but deals like this don’t come around often – especially when they include such a high-value accessory. If you’re ready to invest in a system that can handle anything you throw at it, this is a golden opportunity. That $1,389.95 savings is significant, and it means you’re getting a professional setup that’s ready to work hard right out of the box.

Ultimately, the Nikon Z9 remains one of the most capable mirrorless cameras in existence. With B&H’s $500 discount and the bonus 660GB CFexpress card, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. For anyone sitting on the fence, this is a chance to secure a camera that will remain a professional benchmark for years to come, while pocketing a huge saving in the process.