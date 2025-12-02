Photography is a form of visual expression. So if you feel that your equipment should look as stylish as your subjects and images, I think these flashguns are for you!

Flashpoint's range of Flashback Lux guns are oozing retro style and charm, designed to be compact reincarnations of the old school reflector flash designs of the 1930s and the original Automatic Speedlight from 1972.

But these aren't just novelty nostalgia pieces; they're incredibly capable flashguns that any pro would be proud of – and better still, they've been reduced by up to $49 in this Cyber Monday photography deal!

Save $49.10 Flashpoint Flashback Lux Master: was $249 now $199.90 at Adorama The biggest and most powerful Flashback Lux boasts a fast, 1.8-second recycle time to ensure that you never miss a shot. It also packs quite a punch, with a guide number of 82 (ft / ISO100) and features multi-brand compatibility for versatile use. (Requires an R2 transmitter or sync cord to fire.)

Save $19.10 Flashpoint Flashback Lux Senior: was $119 now $99.90 at Adorama This medium-sized Lux is the ideal on-camera flash for DSLRs and larger mirrorless cameras. It features a fast 0.1-3 second recycle and has a guide number of 46 (ft / ISO100) and features multi-brand compatibility for versatile use. It comes in six colors to complement your camera, whatever your style.

Save $15 Flashpoint Flashback Lux Cadet: was $94.90 now $79.90 at Adorama The smallest Lux model, weighing just 27.19 oz, this compact flash is perfect for travel and event photography. It has a quick 2.5-second recycle and has a guide number of 10 (ft / ISO100) and features multi-brand compatibility for versatile use.

I'm in love with these flashguns on sheer style points alone, but they pack serious substance as well. Sold under the Godox Lux brand elsewhere in the world, these are fantastic flash units.

"The Lux Master is a great flash that looks vintage but shoots modern," wrote Kalum in his Lux Master review. It produces a great quality of light providing a high key light to subjects and scenes.

"As with most lighting, whether this is the right light for you depends on your style of shooting and desired output. The Lux Master offers a small light source, even when used with the softbox attachment, which means that the light on the scene or subject will be quite hard.

"Many photographers use this as a style choice, producing highly contrasted shots from the direct light, and it has a dramatic impact on portraits when shot in black and white.

"I had a great time with the Lux Master and I am already thinking of a project that can utilize its unique look!"

(Image credit: Future / Kalum Carter)

You might also like…

Check out the best flashguns and strobes, along with the best photography lighting kits – and if you fancy going a bit more modern, take a look at the best LED light panels.