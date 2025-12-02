Drone world shocked to see Antigravity A1 on sale much earlier than expected...

The Antigravity A1 drone combines FPV controls and 360-degree camera systems for the first time on a drone, and is the first product from a new drone company backed by Insta360. After a teaser, we'd been expecting to hear about it on Thursday (December 4), but some UK retailers seem to have spoiled the news – and that means the pricing can be seen for the first time...

The A1 drone pre-release at a press test (and my hand!) (Image credit: Future)

Clifton Cameras and Wex have both put several different bundles of the Antigravity A1 drone on their sites today (perhaps saving a bit of time as they were also dealing with a lot of new Sony A7v page updates today!), and these prices in UK pounds can be ordered today.

The cheapest – the 'standard bundle' – still includes drone, controller, and goggles and a protective case for the goggles (as well as a battery for the goggles and a neck strap to carry the battery). That means all the expensive stuff comes in the cheapest bundle – unlike, say, the DJI Neo which is FPV capable but doesn't include the controller or goggles at the lowest tier.

Americans might be interested to know that £1219 is about $1,600, but crucially, in the UK, prices have to include sales tax, so in reality $1,300 is more likely an equivalent price you might see in a store.

There is also an Antigravity A1 "Infinity Bundle" listed at £1499, with 3 flight batteries, a full carry case, and a charging hub as well as the other accessories.

This is a revolutionary drone – the first with 360-degree camera technology that allows you to re-direct the camera after the flight, but it has other new features – at least if the samples I tested pan out – like little landing legs to protect the lenses, and the ability to sense if anyone has tried to put extra weight on it. The drone market seems set to change.

As the resident drone expert, I was lucky enough to try a hands on with a pre-production Antigravity A1 earlier in the year, and you can see how that went here.