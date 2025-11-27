A full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera under $1,000 is a BIG DEAL in more ways than one
The Nikon Z5 might be last-gen tech, but it’s a fine camera for a stills enthusiast and incredibly good value for a full-frame mirrorless
The Nikon Z5, which retails for $1,449.95 has dropped to $996.95 at B&H Photo. Now, it’s not unusual for it to drop to this price, with Amazon citing a 9% saving on its ‘typical pricing’, but it rarely falls lower. That said, I’d be tempted to hold out until Black Friday to see if a mega deal does crop up, especially as the Nikon Z5 II (released this year) could give it a push. But whether or not this deal gets any better, it is still a fantastic price. In many ways, we’ve been spoiled by the Nikon Z5’s inherently good value, but to put things into perspective: you can’t go wrong with a full-frame mirrorless camera for under $1,000.
The ‘Big N’s’ cheapest entry point into the world of full-frame mirrorless cameras. It’s last-gen autofocus and lacking video specs will deter some, but if you’re a stills photographer on a tight budget, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value full-frame camera. Comes with free bag and 64GB memory card.
If you’re a Nikon fan, this is the cheapest entry point into the ‘Big N’s’ full-frame system line-up and all of those glorious Nikon Z lenses that come with it. Personally, I’ve always had a blast using the Nikon Z5. Sure, its autofocus is outclassed by Nikon’s newer offerings, even the cheaper Nikon Z50 II, but the Z50 II is a DX (APS-C) Nikon, and autofocus isn’t the be-all-and-end-all for every photographer.
If you’re a landscape, macro, astro, or architectural photographer, you don’t need a tip-top AF system, but you might welcome that full-frame sensor’s enhanced dynamic range. The Nikon Z5’s video specs are passable for light usage, but it’s not the camera for serious videographers. Ultimately, if you’re on a tight budget or want to have money left over for lenses (sensible choice), the Nikon Z5 is a great-value entry point into Nikon’s full-frame Z system. A full-frame mirrorless for less than 1,000 big ones gets the go ahead from me!
