This is the vlogging starter kit I'd choose if I were beginning content creation today – a mirrorless, 2 lenses and accessories for just over $1,100

Getting into vlogging or content creation doesn't mean you need the latest, flashiest, and most expensive gear. In fact, if I were starting today, I'd go for this G85 bundle.

Right now, this Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless Camera with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and 45-150mm f/4-5.6 Lenses and Content Creation Kit (Black) is available for only $1,113.09 at B&H – you save a massive $307 off its original $1,420.09 price.

This means you get a complete vlogging-ready bundle to kick off your creative journey for just over $1,100 – with two lenses, accessories, and proven performance, it's one of the best value kits out there right now.

The G85 is a tried-and-tested mirrorless camera that's helped thousands of creators get started, and it still holds up incredibly well in 2025. It delivers crisp 16MP stills and sharp 4K video, backed by solid in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which helps you get smoother footage without a gimbal – especially shooting handheld or on the move.

Handling this camera is easy thanks to its rugged yet lightweight build and fully articulating touchscreen, ideal for framing your shots whether you're behind the camera or in front of it. The intuitive controls help you focus on your creativity instead of fumbling through complicated menus.

The included Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is a great everyday zoom for everything from wide-angle room shots to medium telephoto portraits. Adding the 45-150mm f/4-5.6 telephoto zoom gives you flexibility for tight close-ups, outdoor adventures, or capturing faraway details.

What really makes this bundle sing for video creators is the accessory lineup.

The Joby GorillaPod is a versatile mini-tripod that's perfect for on-the-go shooting or unique angles. The 128GB Lexar UHS-II card ensures you'll never run out of fast storage space. A second battery means longer shooting sessions without hunting for outlets, while the Rode VideoMicro II shotgun microphone improves your audio quality – a must-have for any serious vlogger.

In short: this kit is a great curated starter set that balances performance, portability, AND price. For just over $1,100, you get the gear that lets you grow your skills and create content right out of the box.

