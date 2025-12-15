I love the Peak Design travel tripod, but it’s too expensive – normally. Today only, the aluminum version is a massive 45 percent off
For December 15 only, the Peak Design Travel Tripod in aluminum is a massive $180 off!
I need a good travel tripod to snap shots of the night sky when I travel – and the Peak Design Travel Tripod is one of my favorite options when I need something that will fit in a carry-on suitcase. My biggest complaint, though, is the price – except for 24 hours only, the tripod is a massive 45 percent off.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod is impressively compact – I took one to New York City this summe,r and it fit right inside my carry-on bag. When I first tried it out, my initial thought was that it was very clearly designed by an engineer (or perhaps a travel photographer) because everything from the leg shape to the head is made to keep the tripod as small as possible.
The aluminum version of this tripod typically sells for $399. For 24 hours only, B&H Photo and Video has the tripod discounted by 45 percent, down to $219. This is a one-day deal that ends one minute before midnight EST on Deceber 15.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod aluminum is a fantastic option if you need a tripod that’s as small as possible. With a 20-pound load capacity and a 60-inch maximum height, it’s not for every photographer, but it’s impressively small.
Peak Design recently launched more high-end Pro Travel Tripods, and they are noticeably sturdier, but also noticeably larger. Don’t get me wrong – the original tripod is still strong – but as per usual, larger tripods with fewer leg sections tend to be a bit sturdier.
We gave the Peak Design Travel Tripod (Aluminum) five stars in our review, but one of our biggest complaints was the price. The one-day deal makes the travel tripod a much, much better buy.
You may also like
Browse the best travel tripods or the best cameras for travel.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.