I love the Peak Design travel tripod, but it’s too expensive – normally. Today only, the aluminum version is a massive 45 percent off

For December 15 only, the Peak Design Travel Tripod in aluminum is a massive $180 off!

I need a good travel tripod to snap shots of the night sky when I travel – and the Peak Design Travel Tripod is one of my favorite options when I need something that will fit in a carry-on suitcase. My biggest complaint, though, is the price – except for 24 hours only, the tripod is a massive 45 percent off.

The Peak Design Travel Tripod is impressively compact – I took one to New York City this summe,r and it fit right inside my carry-on bag. When I first tried it out, my initial thought was that it was very clearly designed by an engineer (or perhaps a travel photographer) because everything from the leg shape to the head is made to keep the tripod as small as possible.

24 HOURS ONLY
Save $180
Peak Design Aluminum Travel Tripod: was $399 now $219 at BHPhoto

The aluminum version of this tripod typically sells for $399. For 24 hours only, B&H Photo and Video has the tripod discounted by 45 percent, down to $219. This is a one-day deal that ends one minute before midnight EST on Deceber 15.

The Peak Design Travel Tripod aluminum is a fantastic option if you need a tripod that’s as small as possible. With a 20-pound load capacity and a 60-inch maximum height, it’s not for every photographer, but it’s impressively small.

Peak Design recently launched more high-end Pro Travel Tripods, and they are noticeably sturdier, but also noticeably larger. Don’t get me wrong – the original tripod is still strong – but as per usual, larger tripods with fewer leg sections tend to be a bit sturdier.

We gave the Peak Design Travel Tripod (Aluminum) five stars in our review, but one of our biggest complaints was the price. The one-day deal makes the travel tripod a much, much better buy.

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

