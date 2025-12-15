This pin-sharp photo freezes the dramatic moment when a spider catches a fish

Sometimes the best shots happen when your subject takes matters out of your hands. One photographer discovered this truth first-hand while photographing a fishing spider at the water's edge in Kollur, Karnataka in the south-west of India.

Kashyap Naresh Raval had set up his Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with one thing in mind, but the spider had other ideas. "I was planning to just shoot a portrait," he explains, "but during the setup, the spider dashed away into water, then got back the fish! Had I known this was going to happen, I might still have failed to get the action shot."

Acting on instinct, though, Raval managed to capture this spontaneous moment with a mirror-perfect reflection in the still water. And his photo would go on to earn runner-up honors in the Animal Behaviour category at the Nature in Focus Photography Competition 2025, which received nearly 16,000 submissions from over 1,250 photographers across more than 38 countries.

Technical approach

Raval relied on relatively modest but well-chosen gear for the shot: an Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III paired with a Godox TT350O flash for lighting. The setup choice reveals a thoughtful approach to the challenges of field macro work.

The E-M5 Mark III, which launched in 2019 after a long-awaited upgrade from its predecessor, has become a favorite among nature photographers. While on paper its Micro Four Thirds sensor might seem a disadvantage compared to APS-C or full-frame cameras, the real-world benefits for macro work are substantial.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The 20.4MP Live MOS sensor delivers vibrant, detailed images, and crucially for close-up work, the in-body stabilization system offers up to 5.5 stops of shake compensation; or up to 6.5 stops when paired with one of Olympus's stabilized lenses. And in macro photography, where the slightest camera movement can blur critical details, the importance of stabilization cannot be overstated.

Furthermore, the E-M5 Mark III weighs just 414g body-only, making it ideal for extended field sessions and working at awkward angles near water. Its weather-sealed construction (dust, splash, and freeze-proof) provided essential protection in the humid riverside environment where fishing spiders hunt.

Raval's choice of the compact Godox TT350O flash reflects another crucial consideration in macro work. Natural light, while beautiful, isn't always reliable or controllable, especially when working near water where reflections can create harsh contrasts and confused exposures. A small, portable flash gives the photographer control over lighting while remaining unobtrusive enough not to disturb skittish subjects.

The reflection visible in the final image highlights how Raval positioned the flash carefully to illuminate the spider and its catch without creating harsh shadows or overexposing the water's surface. This was a real, delicate balancing act that requires both technical knowledge and artistic sensitivity.

The composition, meanwhile, shows a sophisticated understanding of visual storytelling. The spider is positioned at the water's edge, creating a natural dividing line that the reflection enhances. The fish's iridescent scales catch light beautifully, drawing the eye while the spider's predatory posture anchors the frame. The textured stone and subtle background elements provide context without distraction.