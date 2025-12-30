I've been going through my old negs and I've learned something surprising about how digital cameras have changed my photography
Digital imaging has turned me into a pixel peeper. I’m not sure how it happened or why… or what I can do about it now
I was never obsessed with resolution when I shot 35mm film. There were obvious flaws like camera shake or mis-focusing that I could spot and deal with, and it was clear that slower films offered higher resolution and less grain than faster ones, but as long as I felt I was getting all the quality the film could deliver, it was fine.
Now I get to shoot with some of the best full frame mirrorless cameras, with digital sensors that offer far more resolution and way less noise than analog 35mm, and yet now all of a sudden I’m worried about both those things. Actually, it’s not all that sudden. I wonder if it started just about the time when my photography workflow switched from film and darkrooms and prints, to computer monitors.
Why? Because now, using the best monitors for photo editing, it’s easy to zoom in as far as you like on digital images using monitors sharp enough and clear enough to show the exact moment when the fine detail disintegrates. It’s become too easy to find fault and too easy to lose track of the magnification you’re actually using.
Back in the ‘optical’ days, you might have a light table and a loupe for magnifying your negatives, but it wouldn’t have the magnifying power we take for granted today, or maybe you had a slide viewer that let you look at 35mm transparencies at a larger size, but certainly not at today’s digital magnification levels.
The real test was making a print. If a 10” x 8” print looked crisp and sharp enough, everything was fine. If you wanted a larger print you might have to use a slower film, or may switch up to medium format. Either way, it was easier to keep a grip on how much resolution was ‘enough’.
This is what’s changed. Now we can keep zooming in and in until the resolution ISN’T enough. But enough for what? If we don’t print any more, we don’t know.
But something else has happened which gives me hope. I’m re-digitizing my old 35mm negatives with a modern digital camera that easily records all of the detail in the original film. Clearly there’s not as much detail in my negatives as my mirrorless cameras deliver but I don’t actually mind. My old negs still have more resolution than my 27-inch 4K monitor can display full-screen, which probably represents the highest display/output resolution I’m likely to need.
Do I zoom in to check for even more detail? I know I won’t find much more so I don’t bother. It doesn’t worry me. I judge the images as a whole and as long as they have adequate sharpness, it’s fine.
What I don’t understand is why, knowing all this, I still pixel-peep my digital images. That’s very odd.
Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com
