The Fujifilm X-E4 was, for many, a camera that didn’t stick around long enough. Slightly cursed by COVID-related parts shortages, but still, it underwhelmed many Fujifilm fans' expectations, with fair criticism of the lower standard of build quality and the poor ergonomics.

After only a brief time actually on sale, the Fujifilm X-E4 was discontinued over two years ago. However, the manufacturer is giving the X-E line another go with the new Fujifilm X-E5 – and it has clearly been listening to feedback, with the new camera looking set to hopefully rectify the biggest of Fujifilm’s previous missteps.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is not a significant departure from the rangefinder design of the X-E4, and it still aims to maintain the hugely popular pocketable form factor, but it makes some important handling tweaks. After the completely flat X-E4, the X-E5 adds a hand grip back to the front of the camera, as well as a small thumb rest on the rear.

These aren’t substantial, with a similar depth to the grip on the Fujifilm X100VI, but should add some overall stability. The X-E5 is still svelte, though, coming in at 124.9 x 72.9 x 39.1 mm (WHD) and 445g (including the SD card and battery), which makes it marginally larger, and just 14g heavier than the X100VI. Strap fans will also be pleased to know that the X-E5 is returning to the eyelet-style strap lugs.

The Film Simulation dial is also making its way to the X-E5, and Fujifilm might have finally hit on the right way to implement it.

Instead of removing one of the manual dials to accommodate it, as many feared (one of my key complaints with the Fujifilm X-T50), the Film Simulation dial now sits under the left-hand side of the camera, with a small window through which to view the icons. It's almost like the X100VI’s dual ISO / shutter speed dial, although perhaps not quite as chic.

There are also some new additions to the Film Simulation dial: the X-E5 adds three slots specifically for custom film recipes, with a new option in the menu to program these in. This allows for really quick switching between recipes while still maintaining the general camera settings. Although the camera still has the usual six custom slots if that’s your preferred way of doing it, or if you have more recipes.

A new addition to the X-E5, but familiar to X100 series users, is the lever on the front of the camera, adding another five customizable quick settings with a short and long press to either side and a button in the center. With the X-E’s dinky rangefinder bodies lacking in buttons, this will be a very welcome addition for accessing settings quickly.

The X-E5 also borrows a few new features that debuted with the Fujifilm GFX100RF. There is a new quick way to select aspect ratios – although instead of the GFX’s dial, the X-E5 debuts a brand new menu that can be assigned to any of the custom buttons to choose between several of the most common ratios.

Also from the GFX100RF come options for digital cropping using either a framing box, or greying out the area outside the frame – rather than zooming the viewfinder, as with previous X-Series cameras.

Specs-wise the X-E5 is identical to the X-T50, built around the same 40MP sensor paired with Fujifilm’s latest X-Processor 5 – which powers subject recognition of humans, animals, birds, and vehicles. The camera has in-body stabilization with up to 7.0 stops of correction in the center of the frame and 6.0 stops around the periphery.

While the EVF has moved position, it's the same 0.39-inch OLED viewfinder at 2.36m-dot resolution, while the screen on the rear is also another 3-inch LCD with a 1.04m-dot resolution – although X-E fans will be pleased to hear that the screen still flips vertically for selfies and vlogging.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is available for preorder now, with shipping and in-store availability starting in mid-August. The camera comes in either black or silver (sorry, no charcoal option here) and can be purchased body only or bundled with the newly announced XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens – which will match the body color and be one of the few Fujifilm lenses still produced in silver.

The X-E5 will cost $1,699 / £1,249 for the body only, or in a bundle with the new XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, it’ll be $1,899 / £1,549 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Both the body and bundle come with a premium rope strap included, which is a nice improvement over the usual flat branded straps that come with cameras, although there is no hood included for the 23mm lens in the bundled version.

