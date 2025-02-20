The Fujifilm X100VI is now officially one year old. Will the hype ever die down enough to find it in stock?

The Fujifilm X100VI is the embodiment of two trends in one camera, mixing both the compact camera craze and the craving for retro style into one product. Thanks to both trends and the camera's TikTok fame, the X100VI is the trendiest camera of the year, if not the decade. But, exactly one year from the launch date, the Fujifilm X100VI is still near impossible to find in stock, unless you’re willing to pay far more than the list price.

I expected some of the hype surrounding the Fujifilm X100VI – after all, it’s the earlier X100V that first went viral and that older model is just as hard to find. But what I didn’t quite expect is for multiple Fujifilm cameras to gain that worrisome red “on backorder” label from major retailers. Now the X100VI, announced on February 20 2024, isn’t the only Fujifilm camera that’s hard to find.

The limited stock of the X100VI seems to have bled into other cameras, particularly Fujifilm’s more affordable models like the X-T50 and X-E4 – both of which are out of stock on the company’s US website. Even the brand-new Fujifilm X-M5 is listed at more than the suggested list price on Amazon, and as out of stock at many other photo retailers. That makes some sense – because I would put a pancake lens on a Fujifilm mirrorless before I paid more than the list price for the X100VI.

I’m not saying that Fujifilm doesn’t deserve the hype – in fact, I think the opposite. I shoot with the Fujifilm X-T4 myself and I’m glad the market seems just as hungry for beautiful colors straight from the camera as I am. But what I’m hoping is that the craze supports Fujifilm’s bottom line enough that we start seeing even more innovation and creativity.

The X100VI isn’t the only compact camera that's near-impossible to find in stock. Similar high-end compact cameras like the Leica D-Lux 8 are also hard to find, and even aging cameras like the Canon G7X series are hot commodities on the used camera market.

How can you actually buy a Fujifilm X100VI?

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

So, are photographers and TikTokers that hoped to get their hands on the camera out of luck? While the Fujifilm X100VI can be found in stock for over list price, those that don’t want to overpay may still be able to find one with some patience.

A Reddit thread tracking success (and failures) with attempts to buy the X100VI suggests that some have had luck at Best Buy by chatting with a salesperson. Similarly, others have reported shorter wait times when going through a smaller local camera shop and talking to an actual person. Camera stores like Adorama don’t list the wait time, but at least they take orders and don’t charge until the camera actually ships.

Impatient photographers should consider a mirrorless camera like the Fujifilm X-T5 and the tiny Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 lens. You’ll wind up with a slightly larger setup this way, but the high-end mirrorless and lens is about the same as what scalpers are overcharging for the X100VI right now. And the X-T5 is far more flexible than the X100VI. Or, to keep the price lower, try to spot the X-T50 or the X-S20 in stock.

