Could Sigma extend its coveted telephoto run with a 300mm f/2.8? This patent supports the possibility

A very interesting Sigma patent has been made public, which seemingly refers to the existing Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports and a yet-to-be announced 300mm f/2.8.

The news comes from Japanese photography news outlet Asobinet. This patent was filed back in April 2024, and it’s very important to note that imaging companies regularly file patents – and while some do come to pass, others do not.

Still, a 300mm f/2.8 lens would certainly make sense given that Sigma has turned out a pair of exceedingly well-received telephoto releases of late. I am, of course, talking about the aforementioned 200mm f/2 and the much-talked-about Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports.

Both lenses received a perfect score on test, and are helping to redefine optical speed and value.

I discussed the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports on a recent episode of the DCW Bokeh Face podcast

We’ve seen 300mm f/2.8 primes (and zooms) before, but they’ve typically been very expensive, so my hope – should Sigma ever release such a lens – would be that it’d be smaller and cheaper, much like how the 300-600mm f/4 redefined 600mm f/4 pricings.

And yes, while $6,599 / £5,899 / AU$12,995 is still a huge sum of money for a lens, it’s more than half the price of a top-tier 600mm f/4 – and that’s for a less-versatile prime.

In an imaging world where it feels like camera tech has, in many places, reached a bit of a saturation point, I find myself more and more excited by optical advancements.

Cheap lens manufacturers such as Viltrox are busy raising the bar at the lower end of the market, and I think Sigma’s been doing much the same at the more premium end. Whether or not a 300mm f/2.8 is ever released by Sigma, I'm certainly looking forward to what the camera and optics giant releases next.

