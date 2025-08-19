The first Ricoh GR IV sample images hint at meaningful refinements for street photographers

The upcoming Ricoh GR IV might just be the most anticipated camera of the year, designed for street photographers who value stealth yet powerful performance that packs a punch.

On the outside, the premium compact camera looks the same as its predecessors, but under the hood, a new 28mm f/2.8 lens, a new sensor, image processor, and 5-axis IBIS refine and update the cult-favorite compact camera.

Ricoh has started sharing the first sample images on its social media channels, giving viewers an insight into what they can expect from the new model.

One particular image stood out to me, a monochrome shot taken in what looks like a train station or shopping mall, which uses the stair rail as a leading line, with blurred figures moving through the frame while the surrounding architecture remains sharp. It’s a great street shot, but more noteworthy, an example of the new five-axis image stabilization at work.

Despite being shot handheld, static details stay crisp while motion blurs naturally, showing that Ricoh’s stabilization system should be a real asset in low-light and slow-shutter situations.

The tonal rendering is equally impressive, as in what appears to be a dimly lit interior, noise is minimal, and out-of-focus areas fall away smoothly, creating a look that feels more like organic grain than digital artefact.

Above: A sample image from the Ricoh GR IV on Instagram

Another image showcases the GR IV’s macro mode, with a close-up of a flower. The results show crisp detail and vibrant, balanced colors; proof that, while the GR is best known for its black-and-white street images, it remains a versatile tool for nuanced color work.

Altogether, the early samples reinforce the sense that the GR IV is designed first and foremost as a camera for street photographers. Ricoh hasn’t reinvented the formula, but the refinements are clear. Better stabilization, faster snap focus, and a continued emphasis on discreet portability.

What’s particularly interesting is the suggestion that Ricoh may lean more into in-camera looks this time around. Fujifilm has built a loyal following through its film simulations, and Ricoh’s distinctive monochrome rendering already carries a strong identity. If the GR IV develops this further, it could certainly flourish.

There is still no official release date, but we are certainly getting closer. If I had to make a guess, I'd say we could see it as early as next month, although that might be wishful thinking.

Above: Sample images from the Ricoh GR IV on Instagram

