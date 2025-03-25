Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to lowest price EVER!

The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up this camera with 20-60mm lens for just £999 in the Amazon Spring Sale!

Only the blue and black models are priced at this amazing price, so other colours will cost more.

But if you want other colours, there is also a great deal on the S9 with the 18-40mm zoom, and with this all five colourways are available at £1,199.

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was £1,799 | £999

SAVE £800 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Available in black or blue at this price.

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

❌ No headphone jack

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 18-40mm | was £1,799 | £1,199

SAVE £600 at Amazon Also on sale is this alternative S9 kit, that matches the full-frame body with the smaller 18-40mm zoom. This offer is available in five different colours – black, white, red, blue or green.

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

If you're a Lumix fan, check out the best Panasonic cameras. If you're looking for a serious 35mm device, check out the best full-frame mirrorless cameras.