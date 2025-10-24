Point-and-shoot cameras have historically been the affordable option that anyone could use, while interchangeable lens cameras were higher-priced models for hobbyists and pros. But as compact cameras have surged in trends, so to, have prices. While most interchangeable lens cameras are still the pricier option, there are a number of entry-level mirrorless cameras that come in at similar – or even lower – prices than some of the trendiest compact cameras.

The compact camera has become trendy again at a time when many manufacturers had slowed or stopped their production altogether. The result was a lesson straight out of a high school economics class: High demand with low supply means high prices.

When point-and-shoot cameras started to gain more high-end features, prices started to shift. As compact cameras gained larger sensors, prices jumped above the cheapest entry-level DSLRs because those high-end compacts put big features into small cameras.

But, as point-and-shoots become trendy again, even cameras that have a small 1/2.3-inch sensor are still coming in at prices similar to or even higher than budget mirrorless models. The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99, for example, has a 1/2.3-inch sensor with a zoom lens, but the price is still similar to the brand's budget Micro Four Thirds cameras like the G7 and G100D. The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS is only a bit less than the Canon EOS R100 with a kit lens, and that's only if you can find the SX740 at list price.

Yes, there are still some cheap point-and-shoot cameras, like the Kodak PixPro FZ55 or the Camp Snap. High-end mirrorless cameras still come with high price tags. And of course, some high-end compact cameras have always come in at a price higher than similar mirrorless options, like the Sony RX1R series, the original which cost more than the first Sony A7R.

But while compact cameras with mirrorless-sized sensors have long come in at high prices, consumer-grade point-and-shoot cameras with small sensors seem to be creeping closer to the cost of entry-level mirrorless cameras and even exceeding them.

Take the Canon G7X Mark III, for example. The point-and-shoot’s one-inch sensor, bright zoom lens, powerful flash, and pocketable size caught the attention of influencers, and now, despite Canon Japan increasing production, the camera is so hard to find that third-party sellers are listing it for far above the $880 / £820 / AU$1,249 list price.

At the same time, there are a handful of entry-level budget mirrorless cameras that sit close to the list price of the G7X Mark III. Cameras like the Canon EOS R100, Nikon Z30, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, Sony A6100, and Panasonic Lumix G7 sit under or only slightly higher than that trendy compact camera, depending on where you live.

I’m not saying not to buy a compact camera. I took a waterproof compact camera on vacation earlier this year and found myself using it more than my mirrorless camera because the small size felt more like unplugging.

But, I’m saying if you are shopping for a cheap camera, don’t narrow the list down to only point-and-shoots unless you really need something that fits into your pocket. There are some excellent budget mirrorless cameras that come in at prices similar to or even under the trendiest compact cameras. And yes, they have an auto mode, so they’re still easy for beginners to use.

