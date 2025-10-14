Too good to be true? This compact camera legend could finally get a successor this week!

In case you missed it, Panasonic has a new camera announcement taking place on Thursday – and the latest chatter is that it could be for one of the industry's most eagerly awaited compact cameras.

The initial camera rumors suggested a Lumix S1HII, which is probably still the most likely option. Another possibility is a follow-up to the beloved Lumix GM1, though that feels like a longer shot. But according to a report by 43 Rumors, we could in fact be getting a long-overdue follow-up to the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II – perhaps the most enduring compact of the past decade.

If you weren't aware, the LX100 II is the camera that Leica rebodied first as the Leica D-Lux 7 and then the D-Lux 8. Indeed, the LX100 II is so good that Leica has gone on sale half a dozen times, in half a dozen guides (including as special edition collaborations with brands like James Bond and Vans) since it was launched in 2018.

According to 43 Rumors' source, the big upgrade will come in the form of the image sensor – with the LX100 III featuring the same sensor as the Panasonic Lumix G9II.

An upgraded LX100 II with a 25MP sensor and phase detect autofocus? Yes please! (Image credit: Panasonic)

That would mean 25.21MP resolution – which is pretty high for a compact, and is actually the highest resolution available even to interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds cameras.

In theory, if it does indeed use the same sensor, the compact will also inherit phase detect autofocus from the G9II – which would provide a night-and-day performance difference over the contrast-detect system that was a bit creaky even back in 2018.

So, how likely is this rumor? You should take it with a pinch of salt (and a shot of tequila, if you fancy) as always, but there's definitely precedent. Earlier this year Panasonic released the Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 – a revamp of the Lumix TZ95 / ZS80 from 2019.

The company is well aware of the pent-up demand for compact cameras and the LX100 II in particular (as 43 Rumors notes, it's nearly doubled in price on the used market and commands over $1,110). So I don't doubt it's possible. However, Panasonic traditionally reserves these Lumix Live announcements for big-ticket mirrorless cameras – so this would be a bit of a break from form.

Whatever the case, we only have to wait a couple of days to find out!

