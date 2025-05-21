Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to its lowest price EVER!

In terms of size and looks the Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up this camera with 20-60mm lens for just £995 from Clifton Cameras, who have dropped this already budget-priced model to an even lower price

Only the blue and olive green models are priced at this amazing price, so other colours will cost more.

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was £1,799 | £995

SAVE £805 at Clifton Cameras The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Available in dark olive or blue at this price.

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

❌ No headphone jack

Panasonic Lumix S9 body | was £1,499 | £949.05

SAVE £805 at Amazon This deal for the S9 body may not look quite as good as the kit version above – nonetheless this is the lowest price we have seen so far, albeit only in black.

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

