Panasonic drops its VERY limited-edition Lumix S9 Titanium Gold in Europe

Panasonic has announced a new, ultra-limited Titanium Gold edition of its compact full-frame mirrorless, the LUMIX S9, set to land in Europe this week – and with just 200 kits available, it’s likely to sell out fast!

Launching on October 16, the Titanium Gold S9 will be sold exclusively via Panasonic Direct for £1,199 / €1,399. Each kit comes with a few collector’s touches with a matching titanium and brown leather rope strap, limited-edition Lumix stickers, and a personal note from the designer.

It's a colorway we have already seen debut in Japan, but now Panasonic has decided to give the rest of the world a taste – if you're fast enough to get one that is!

The standout feature, of course, is the Titanium Gold finish, created using a meticulous three-layer paint process. Rather than relying on conventional metallic paint, Panasonic began with a piano-black base coat to amplify reflectivity, followed by a mirror-smooth intermediate layer to enhance brightness, and topped it off with a tinted clear coat that delivers the distinctive golden hue and subtle tone shifts.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The result? A glossy metallic surface with dark-brown accents that give the camera an elegant finish worthy of its limited-edition status. But it’s not all about good looks. The Lumix S9 has also scooped the iF Design and Red Dot Design Awards in 2025 for its balance of portability and performance.

When I tested it, I was left very impressed with the S9’s 24.2MP full-frame sensor, improved autofocus, and outstanding image stabilization – although I found the ergonomics of the camera with larger lenses and lack of EVF stopped me from completely falling head over heels.

But for video creators, the S9 is a very impressive compact package. Open Gate video is quickly becoming a must-have for social media, and using the Lumix Lab app, you can quickly transfer images directly to your phone, as well as create your own distinctive LUT looks, and load them directly onto the camera.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Panasonic describes the Lumix S9 Titanium Gold as a celebration of “refined design and creative freedom” – and with only 200 units on offer, it’s likely to become one of the most sought-after drops in the brand’s history.