Canon aims to offer "100 RF lenses in the medium term" – and it's a realistic goal

Canon's RF lens lineup continues to expand rapidly, with the mirrorless RF mount now supported by more than 60 native Canon RF lenses and a clear roadmap toward 100

Canon has quietly set a goal: expanding its RF mount lineup to 100 native lenses in the medium term. For the wider industry, it raises the question: can Canon's tightly controlled, first-party lens strategy rival – or even surpass – the open, third ecosystem of Sony and Nikon?

Since the RF mount launched in 2018, Canon has built one of the fastest-growing first-party mirrorless lens ecosystems in the entire industry. With 64 RF lenses already available, Canon signals a sustained, high-speed commitment to the RF system.

The company has focused heavily on optical performance, advanced AF (autofocus) motors, and tight manufacturing tolerances – a strategy that has helped Canon maintain its long-standing leadership in the interchangeable-lens camera market.

Why is this impressive?

The saying "date the camera, marry the lens" still holds true. Camera bodies evolve quickly, but a strong lens ecosystem determines whether photographers and videographers commit to a system long term.

At present, Sony E-mount leads the market in sheer lens numbers, largely due to its open approach to third-party manufacturers such as Sigma, Tamron, and Samyang. Sony shooters have a selection of approx 343 lenses for the E-mount system. Nikon's Z-mount follows a similar path, balancing high-quality first-party lenses with increasing third-party support.

Canon has taken a different route.

Famous for protecting the RF mount, Canon limited third-party access from the beginning. Sigma and Tamron eventually manufactured RF mount lenses through licensing agreements with Canon, but there's limited choice – on purpose.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The RF mount remains largely closed, meaning Canon must build its lens ecosystem in-house. While this presents a challenge, it also gives Canon full control over optical design, AF motor technology, manufacturing precision, and color consistency across the system.

And while Sony and Nikon remain formidable competitors, Canon's combination of AF performance, lens motor innovation, and large-scale manufacturing capability is still widely regarded as industry-leading – particularly for sports, wildlife, and hybrid shooters.

What Canon says

Canon's lens roadmap shows incremental growth in RF lenses, with 64 lenses so far, and a new target set for 100 different lenses in the medium term (Image credit: Canon)

Canon remains confident in its position at the top of the interchangeable-lens camera market. Asobinet shares insights from the Imaging Group Business Briefing in November 2025:

"Since introducing the R system in 2018, we will have a lineup of 64 RF lenses by 2025, eight years later. We will continue to expand at the same pace, aiming to reach 100 lenses in the medium term (...)."



"We have maintained the No. 1 market share for interchangeable lens cameras for 22 consecutive years. We have not been able to weave this history by insisting on maintaining tradition.

"We believe that we have been able to achieve this by sensing the changes of each era, continuing to evolve ourselves, and continuing to evolve our cameras. Change is evolution itself. We will continue to evolve and adapt to the changes of the times."

Canon's RF lineup – and what's missing

Most recently, Canon announced the now-backordered and incredibly popular RF 45mm f/1.2 STM in early November, unveiling it alongside the EOS R6 Mark III. As a non-L, budget-friendly f/1.2 prime, the lens immediately stood out within the RF lineup – not only for its high-speed aperture, but for signaling a shift towards making ultra-bright optics more accessible, as the lens is available for $469.99 / £479.99 / AU$ 699.

Alongside this official release, rumors continue to circulate about one of the most highly anticipated lenses in the RF ecosystem: the Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L. Often referred to as the system's long-awaited "unicorn lens," a 35mm f/1.2 would fill a conspicuous gap in Canon's high-end prime lineup.

Looking ahead, several areas of the RF lineup still appear ripe for expansion. Affordable fast primes such as 24mm or 50mm f/1.4, more compact professional zooms aimed at travel and reportage, and additional cine-photo hybrid lenses are absent.

As Canon pushed toward 100 RF lenses, addressing these gaps won't simply increase the lens count – it will meaningfully round out the system, making the RF system more compelling for a broader range of photographers and filmmakers.

You might like...

Browse the best Canon cameras.