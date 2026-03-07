This is one of the best-selling compact cameras – now here's your chance to test the award-winning device for yourself!

The Ricoh GR IV stands as a benchmark for minimalist design and performance – and you can test it at The Photography & Video Show 2026

If you've been eyeing a brilliant compact camera to capture your next street story or travel adventure, the Ricoh GR IV has likely been on your radar.

One of the most anticipated compact cameras of 2025, it has even overtaken mirrorless rivals in sales in Japan and has been recognized with honors like the 2025 Good Design Award.

So yes – it's a great choice. But if you've never worked with a Ricoh GR model before, you might want to try it first. Luckily, The Photography & Video Show 2026 offers exactly that opportunity.

The show isn't just about talks and workshops; it offers hands-on photo walks designed to slow things down, ask questions and learn directly from industry experts in small, focused groups.

On every day of the show, from March 14-17 in Birmingham, you can join a Ricoh GR IV Photo Walk with photography tutor Daniel Bridge – the perfect chance to find out if the GR IV is the camera for you.

The Ricoh GR IV

Ricoh’s beloved pocket-sized street camera returns with a new BSI sensor, redesigned lens, and major usability upgrades – all while keeping its cult-classic formula intact (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The GR IV is a thoughtfully redesigned evolution of Ricoh's iconic GR series. Its 25.74MP backside-illuminated sensor and 18.3mm f/2.8 lens (28mm equivalent) deliver sharp, detailed images in a discreet, pocketable body.

The GR IV balances speed, usability and image quality, staying true to its legacy while incorporating subtle refinements that make shooting effortless. With familiar, intuitive controls and a minimalist design philosophy, it's perfect for street photography, travel or everyday shooting.

The Photo Walk

March 14, 15, 16 & 17 – 14:00 - 15:00

Ricoh / Pentax (Stand C100)

Tickets £10 (including Ricoh GR IV hire)

Discover the creative potential of the Ricoh GR on this one‑hour photo walk at The Photography & Video Show, led by expert photography tutor Daniel Bridge.

Whether you bring your own GR or rent a GR IV for the session (limited number available), Daniel will guide you through practical techniques to elevate your composition, timing and visual storytelling while shooting real‑world scenes together.

Places are limited and must be booked – early booking is advised! You can secure your place here.

Please note: You must have an entry ticket to the show in addition to purchasing an extra activity. We ask that you arrive 15 minutes early at the Ricoh / Pentax stand and you must bring photo ID with you.

