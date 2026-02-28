Lensbaby, the brand known for its unusual creative optics, is teasing a new lens – and it’s the brand’s “most requested lens of all-time.” The US-based brand is teasing a new Lensbaby Twist 28, a compact pancake lens with Petzval-inspired twisty bokeh.

Slated for launch on April 2, the lens mixes a 28mm focal length with the swirling bokeh of the classic Petzval lens. Petzval lenses are known for backgrounds that appear to swirl around the subject. Lensbaby wants to bring more of that swirling background into the image by building a Twist with a wider focal length.

The lens isn’t the first Lensbaby Twist-style lens, but it brings a wide focal length into an unusual look in a lens made for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

But, the Twist 28 is poised to arrive at a time when pancake lenses are growing in popularity, as a pancake on a mirrorless is an excellent alternative to trendy compact cameras. The lens weighs just 140g, which is less than five ounces. Lensbaby says the mix of swirly bokeh and lightweight design makes the lens “a daily-carry creative tool.”

Introducing Twist 28 for Mirrorless Cameras - YouTube Watch On

Above: See the YouTube video introducing the new Lensbaby



Like other Lensbaby optics, the Twist 28mm will have manual focus, with the ability to focus on objects as close as 8 inches or 200mm from the front of the lens.

The lens’ fixed f/3.5 aperture is circular, while the company notes the optics are also built for deeper color and contrast.

(Image credit: Tiffany Kelly / Lensbaby)

The lens is slated to be compatible with several different camera bodies, including Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Sony E, and Micro Four Thirds. The lens has full-frame coverage, but works with smaller sensors in a crop.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lensbaby is already counting down the days until the April 2 launch – interested photographers can sign up for the waitlist to be notified of the launch and invited to a webinar exploring the lens.

You may also like

Browse the best Lensbaby lenses or the best pancake lenses.