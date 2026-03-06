Just announced, but first batch sold out – the successor to "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world ever" is in high demand!
Shipping hasn't even started, yet the first production run of the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II is already fully reserved at major Japanese retailers
The first round of pre-orders for the new Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II have reportedly sold out across several major retailers in Japan just one day after reservations opened on March 3, 2026.
Demand for Nikon's latest professional telephoto lens appears to have quickly exceeded the first production batch allocated to stores. Large Japanese retailers, including Yodobashi Camera and Map Camera, now list delivery as "after the release date," as highlighted by DC Life.
A statement on Nikon Japan's official page also confirms strong demand: "Due to the large number of orders we have received for this product, it may take some time for delivery. Thank you for your understanding."
While customers can still place pre-orders, many retailers indicate that new orders will likely be fulfilled from later shipments, meaning buyers may have to wait beyond the initial launch window.
Availability & price
The new lens launches at a recommended retail price of $3,196.95 / £2,999 / AU$5,399 – a noticeable increase over the launch price of the original version, which debuted at $2,596.95 / £2,599 / AU$5,099 in August 2020.
The early demand shows that photographers are – despite the higher price – eager to get their hands on the updated optic.
The lens is currently scheduled to go on sale in late March 2026, with UK and US retailers accepting pre-orders. Stores such as Park Cameras note "Pre-order today to receive yours first - stock expected in March."
Pre-order the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II was officially announced on February 24, 2026, as the successor to Nikon's flagship Z-mount telephoto zoom.
The previous generation lens, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, earned widespread praise when it launched. In our review, we described it as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world. Ever." thanks to its outstanding sharpness, fast AF (autofocus), and excellent stabilization.
The Mark II version aims to build on that reputation with a lighter design, improved AF performance, and updated optics, while maintaining the professional-grade image quality that made the original lens a favorite among sports, wildlife, and event photographers.
