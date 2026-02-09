Lens maker Tamron plans to launch ten new lenses in 2026 – a plan that would nearly double the optics brand’s typical annual launches. This month, Tamron shared plans to hit a target of ten new lenses for 2026, across four mounts, including Canon RF, as well as Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X.

Inside of Tamron’s annual financial results, the lens maker gave investors – and photographers – a glimpse of the company’s plans for the year. While the company launched six new lenses in 2025, Tamron plans to launch 10 new lenses in 2026.

Tamron typically counts launching an existing lens in a new mount as a new launch, so it’s unclear how many of those ten lenses will be completely new and how many will be migrating to a new mount. But, Tamron indicates that it plans to continue establishing a four-mount lens line-up, including the Canon RF Mount.

Tamron’s first RF lens came in 2024, but the company’s lineup for Canon’s mirrorless mount contains just two options as of today. The RF mount has been limited to third-party lenses, and while Canon has opened the mount a bit, third-party RF mount options remain largely focused on APS-C and manual focus options.

Tamron’s Fujifilm line-up is also on the shorter side, with four options, while Z-mount Tamron optics number twice that. The E-Mount remains the mount with the most options from Tamron at 21 lenses – one possibility for hitting that goal of ten lenses in 2026 could be bringing some of the existing E-Mount options to more camera bodies.

Tamron’s plans for 2026 come amid mixed financial results for 2025. Both net sales and gross profit declined in the 2025 fiscal year, with sales dropping by 3.5 percent and gross profit by 5 percent. Looking at only Tamron’s photography division, sales dropped by 6.5 percent compared to 2024.

However, Tamron’s lens sales grew by 10 percent in the Americas and by 12 percent in Japan. Sales declined in both Europe and China.

The company notes that DSLR lens sales continued to decline while mirrorless remain strong. Tamron noted that it had a slight increase in the number of lens sales, but the value of those lenses remained flat compared to the previous year.

