12 lenses of Christmas: Canon launches a lens with super-fast speed at a barely believeable price

For each of the 12 days of Christmas, I’m revisiting a month’s worth of lenses that we covered on DCW. Today it's November 2025… check out the other 12 lenses of Christmas!

Think Canon f/1.2 primes and one of the first to spring to mind might be the chunky, heavyweight Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM, with its similarly hefty price tag of $2,599 / £2,449 / AU£3,261.

But in November, Canon rewrote its own rulebook by launching its first ever non-L-series f/1.2 prime lens – more a lens for the masses. It came in the comparatively dinky little shape of the Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM, which is not only super-fast for a standard prime lens, but also disarmingly inexpensive at $469 / £479 / AU$699.

Indeed, it seemed very much like Canon had been looking long and hard at what Chinese third-party brands were offering, and fighting back with its own alternative. And unlike independent full-frame RF lenses, this one comes complete with autofocus.

The Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM puts ticks in a whole lot of boxes. All it’s missing is a bundled lens hood (as usual) (Image credit: Canon)

We had plenty more news for bargain hunters in November but there were also rumors of perhaps two new Sony FE 100-400mm lenses. There was talk of an FE 100-400mm f/4 G Master lens as an upgrade to Sony’s existing super-tele zoom, but with a constant f/4 aperture rather than a variable f/4.5-5.6 rating.

There might also be a downsized, more inexpensive option on the cards, with a slower f/5.6-6.3 aperture. Interesting times but we’d just have to wait and see.

Sony's current 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master has been a go-to telephoto since 2017 but there might soon be a couple of new kids on the block (Image credit: Future)

Okay, back to the bargains… The 7Artisans AF 10mm f/2.8 APS-C format ultra-wide-angle prime that we reported on the previous month launched in November for Sony E, Fujifilm X and Nikon Z cameras, at the crazy knockdown price of $199 / £169.

Then there was the Meike 85mm F1.8 SE Mark II full-frame lens for Sony E, Nikon Z and L-mount cameras at just $229 / £229, again with autofocus and even a USB-C socket in its metal mounting plate for applying firmware updates.

Don’t feel the need for autofocus? The Brightin Star MF 50mm f/0.95 II landed for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount cameras, at the exceptionally low price of $369 / £339 (at least for such an ultra-fast prime lens).

Sure, the Brightin Star MF 50mm f/0.95 II is a manual-focus lens but it comes complete with a conventional focus distance scale and depth of field markers. Anyone for a bit of zone-focusing? (Image credit: Future / Brightin Star)

And there’s more! Like the Brightin Star lens I’ve just mentioned, a new Voigtländer Apo-Lanthar 28mm f/2 Aspherical lens was announced for Sony E and Nikon Z full-frame cameras, aiming to blend classic design principles and retro styling with cutting-edge performance.

Again it’s a manual focus lens, but it does feature electronics to enable lens-based EXIF data to be recorded as well as in-body image stabilization without the need to manually dial in the lens’ statistics. However, this isn’t a low-budget lens, and would later go on sale for around $1,149 / £799.

The Voigtländer Apo-Lanthar 28mm F2 Aspherical is a thing of beauty in its own right (Image credit: Cosina)

The same applied to a new tilt-shift lens from Venus Optics, the Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro. Available for both full-frame and medium-format cameras, it launched in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount, as well as Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD, at a price of $1,249 / £1,269.

Back on the bargain hunt, there was a Viltrox 2x teleconverter for Sony E-mount cameras. And guess what – at $280 / $250, it’s only about half the price of own-brand Sony SEL14TC and SEL20TC teleconverters.

Okay, it’s not ‘cheap’, but the Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro is very competitively priced for a full-on, tilt-shift lens that’s also a zero-distortion optic and does 0.5x macro to boot, especially in the context of a Hasselblad camera body! (Image credit: Venus Optics)

Our full-test reviews in November confirmed that the new Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 and Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR APS-C format lenses were all that we hoped they would be, earning big-score ratings and being highly recommended.

We were also pretty blown away by the Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM OSS, an absolute humdinger of a macro prime.

As we said at the time, with the Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM OSS, Alpha cameras have at last got the macro lens they deserve. (Image credit: James Artaius)

