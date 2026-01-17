Is Canon's "unicorn lens" finally here?

Canon has done a great job of maturing the EOS R ecosystem, giving us some of the best RF lenses we've ever seen – and yet, there is a lens that has long been the holy grail for Canon shooters: the Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L And it looks like it might finally be on the way.

Going back as far as 2020, I've heard camera rumors about the RF 35mm f/1.2L – which is a lens that EOS R shooters have been clamoring for since the Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L debuted with the system in 2018.

Canon has never produced a 35mm f/1.2, though it has made f/1.4 versions for DSLRs (most recently the Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM in 2015) and mirrorless cameras (2024's Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM).

So what do we know… and why now?

Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L will be much closer in size to the existing f/1.2 optics (right) rather than the new f/1.4 line (left) (Image credit: James Artaius)

The folks at Canon Rumors spotted a series of recent designs for the lens, starting with a patent that describes a lens even larger than the RF 50mm f/1.2 at around 135mm long, and bearing a complex 18-element optical formula – a step up on the 14 elements in the RF 35mm f/1.4L.

A second, smaller design was also spotted in a patent application, which at 68.5mm would be significantly smaller – indeed, it would be much shorter than the f/1.4L hybrid lens. However, the outlet posits that size is not the object of Canon's f/1.2 optics; it's performance that's paramount.

Thus, I think it's reasonable to assume that the larger design – which would be slightly smaller than the mighty Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L – is the one we're likely to receive, as it would almost certainly be a superior performer without the compromises made to accommodate the smaller form factor.

Why now?

Populating the f/1.4 "hybrid" lineup was top priority for Canon (Image credit: James Artaius)

So why the long wait for the 35mm f/1.2, and why is it rearing its head now?Well, to reiterate, Canon has never made this lens before – so it's likely that a big part of the equation is that it simply wasn't ready.

While the company made sure that the RF 35mm f/1.8 was ready for the R system launch, a significant part of its lens strategy was to produce the f/1.4 lineup of hybrid VCM lenses – including the RF 35mm f/1.4. Bringing that range to market was a higher priority and, now that it seems to be complete (save perhaps for a 135mm), focus can return to the 35mm f/1.2.

Canon isn't playing a little bit of catch-up here, as the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S was launched last year along with the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II | Art for Sony and L-Mount – though the latter's predecessor was released way back in 2019.

Of course, patents don't guarantee products – but I'm certain that this lens is in the "when" camp, rather than the "if". And looking at the RF lineup as a whole, the timing really does seem right for the 35mm f/1.2L to finally make its debut.

