Two more third-party lens manufacturers are making headlines over their Nikon Z-mount lenses – and their sudden decision to remove them from sale.

Reports that both Sirui and Meike have pulled their Nikon Z-mount lenses from online shelves have understandably drawn links between Nikon’s ongoing legal action against Viltrox.

According to multiple outlets, including Nikon Rumors and Camera Beta, China-based Sirui and many distributors of Sirui optics have pulled lenses from Taobao, the world’s largest e-commerce platform.

Asobinet has posted a statement from Meike addressing the removal of the Hong Kong-based manufacturer’s Z-mount lenses.

Meike has referred to the situation as temporary, attributing it to inventory optimization, stating that it is “re-inspecting quality, and coordinating distribution channels for its Z-mount lens series,” while claiming that Z-mount lenses will be available again by the end of the month (translated using Google Lens).

Sirui is best known for producing affordable cinema lenses like the Sirui Astra series (pictured) (Image credit: Sirui)

Nikon’s high-profile legal battle with Viltrox makes it hard not to theorize a link between these two instances. It’s also worth noting that, at the time of writing, both Sirui and Meike Z-mount lenses are still available for purchase via B&H Photo and Adorama. They are also available via their respective websites, but this may depend on the region.

While we know that Nikon is taking legal action against Viltrox via the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, we don’t know what its end goal is. However, reports appear to suggest that the Big N is most likely to pursue royalties, rather than attempting to ban Viltrox from producing Z-mount optics outright.

Digital Camera World recently reviewed the Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro AF (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Patent attorney Dr Bernard Dippenaar, via African law firm ENS, has provided some insight into the situation, explaining that while third-party manufacturers can build Z-mount products, permission is required to use patented tech.

An article in Amateur Photographer by Professor Bob Newman explains that there isn’t a single patent for Z mount, suggesting that the dispute could be over electrical contact points.

This, of course, still doesn’t explain why Sirui and Meike are pulling their Nikon wares. Although it’s possible that they’re evaluating their line-up for any possible patent infringement, especially where autofocus lenses are concerned.

I'll have more on this story as it happens…

