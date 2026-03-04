Holy Trinity, Batman! We've held Samyang's 60-180mm f/2.8 lens – and it looks like it's just months away

LK Samyang (known in the US as Rokinon) has again been showing off its 60-180 f/2.8 autofocus lens, made in collaboration with Schneider Kreuznach, most recently at the CP+ 2026 trade show in Japan.

Fans have been awaiting its release for some time now, as it made an appearance last year at IBC Amsterdam, alongside three other Schneider Kreuznach lens collaborations, though its creators have not given away any information on a release date.

The hush-hush around when this lens might finally go on sale has continued in Yokohama this week, as the 60-180 f/2.8 zoom lens has been on show with ‘coming soon’ written on the display tag.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The AF 60-180mm f/2.8 is the latest joint venture between LK Samyang and Schneider Kreuznach – a specialist lens and optical filter manufacturer – building on the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 trinity zoom lenses released last year by the duo.

I can’t tell you too much about the re-revealed AF 60-180 f/2.8, as LK Samyang loves to keep us guessing, but so far we know it features an AF/MF switch, a customizable function button and a zoom lock switch.

My colleague James got hands-on with the lens in Yokohama, and he notes that it's impressively small and light – giving it a size advantage over conventional 70-200mm lenses. The lens' markings also revealed that it has a 77mm filter thread and a minimum focus distance of 0.35 to 0.78m (depending on the zoom).

The L-Mount version of the Samyang x Schneider Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8 was also on display at CP+, and is also due to come this year (Image credit: James Artaius)

If the lens performs as nicely as it looks, then it should give the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 a run for its money – at least for Sony users.

Samyang representatives at CP+ were incredibly tight-lipped about further specifications and specifics, including a release date. The closest they came to committing was saying it should be available “sometime in the second half of 2026” for Sony E and L-Mount cameras

The reps mentioned that the L-Mount version of the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 collaboration would also be coming soon, so it looks like a busy year ahead for Samyang, Schneider Kreuznach and Rokinon customers!

