Yashica is about to launch a budget 4K camcorder

Following on from the successful introduction of a range of point-and-shoot cameras over the last year, Yashica is about to launch its first digital camcorder. The Yashica Journey is currently being prepped for a crowd-funding campaign – with the Kickstarter page announcing that it will be "launching soon".

The full specifications for the Yashica Journey have yet to be announced. But we do have at least some of the details. The white-bodied palm-sized camcorder has a traditional camcorder shape with a white casing, and offers an LCD screen with folds out and rotates through 270°.

However, very unusually for a camcorder, the Journey appears not to have a zoom, but instead has a fixed ultra wide-angle with an angle of view of 115°. As such, this is likely to appeal most to vloggers. The minimum focus is 50cm / 20in.

The camera does promise to record in 4K, however, and can download footage wirelessly to your smartphone using a custom app.

We don't know what price the Journey will sell at, however, we do know that companies such as Sony and Canon have discontinued their cheapest camcorder models – leaving a gap for a competitively-priced model. Without a zoom, I would imagine that it will cost no more than $200 / £200.

