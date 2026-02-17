Yashica is about to launch a budget 4K camcorder
Yashica is prepping to announce a crowdfunding campaign for its miniature Journey camcorder
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Following on from the successful introduction of a range of point-and-shoot cameras over the last year, Yashica is about to launch its first digital camcorder. The Yashica Journey is currently being prepped for a crowd-funding campaign – with the Kickstarter page announcing that it will be "launching soon".
The full specifications for the Yashica Journey have yet to be announced. But we do have at least some of the details. The white-bodied palm-sized camcorder has a traditional camcorder shape with a white casing, and offers an LCD screen with folds out and rotates through 270°.
However, very unusually for a camcorder, the Journey appears not to have a zoom, but instead has a fixed ultra wide-angle with an angle of view of 115°. As such, this is likely to appeal most to vloggers. The minimum focus is 50cm / 20in.
The camera does promise to record in 4K, however, and can download footage wirelessly to your smartphone using a custom app.
We don't know what price the Journey will sell at, however, we do know that companies such as Sony and Canon have discontinued their cheapest camcorder models – leaving a gap for a competitively-priced model. Without a zoom, I would imagine that it will cost no more than $200 / £200.
Check out our guide to the best camcorders that you can buy right now
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.