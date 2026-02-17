When Apple launched a cross-body phone strap last fall, the internet was divided over wearing rather than pocketing our phones. But I had just one question: Does the strap come off easily? The answer was no – which is why when the brand behind popular quick-release camera straps announced a new strap geared for smartphones, my interest was instantly piqued.

The Peak Design Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap is a strap geared specifically for carrying a smartphone – though it can also be used for compact cameras as well as other small accessories like earbuds, keys, or a wallet. It isn’t designed for larger cameras, like mirrorless.

Like Peak Design’s camera straps, the Mobile Crossbody uses a quick-release system, so smartphones can quickly be added to the strap for storage and photo taking and removed to, you know, actually make a phone call. The Micro Anchors are a bit different from the brand’s camera straps, but are similarly designed to stay on the phone and quickly attach to the metal carabiner on the strap.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design says the strap is compatible with a majority of smartphone cases – if a case doesn’t have a strap attachment point, there’s a strap adapter that works with any third-party cases that have a fully enclosed USB-C port slot. Naturally, it’s also compatible with most Peak Design’s cases as well, though not with the Peak Design iPhone 17 Air case.

The strap itself is a rope-style made from basket-woven nylon and has a quick-adjust design to alter the length.

The Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap is Here - YouTube Watch On

The Mobile Crossbody Multi-strap comes with four anchors to carry multiple items on the strap, but Peak Design also launched a standard Mobile Crossbody with two anchors, as well as a wrist strap version.

The Mobile Crossbody Multi-Strap retails for about $60, while the standard sells for $50 and the wrist strap for $30. International pricing and availability are not yet available, but that translates roughly to £44 / AU$85 / CA$82 for the Multi-Strap.

The Multi-Strap is already available on Amazon US along with the standard strap and mobile wrist cuff.

