One-of-a-kind Leica camera ‘tattooed’ by talented Chinese artisan

It hadn’t even occurred to me that you can get your camera ‘tattooed’ until I happened upon this Instagram Reel from film photographer Christie Fitzpatrick (AKA @gnarstie).

As it turns out, there’s a tiny stall in Yokohama’s Chinatown, Japan, where you’ll find a talented Chinese artist, Ding Zuyin, who will engrave almost anything. Even a Leica M6. Yikes!

Now, I wouldn’t entrust a Leica, even what looks like a relatively modest vintage M6 (by Leica standards), to just anyone. But having viewed this video on repeat, Ding certainly isn’t just anyone. If engraved tech gives you flashbacks to the noughties, when everyone was engraving “I love you” onto iPod Nanos, this is a whole other ballgame.

At the beginning of the video, the camera pans to reveal various phones, engraved with what can only be described as miniature artworks. It’s a real treat watching this master craftsman work, freehand. Initially, Christie thought Ding was only etching the bottom plate, but a slight breakdown in communication meant he engraved the top plate, too!

The Leica M6 is an '80s classic (pictured), but was re-released in 2022 (Image credit: Future)

The finished article reveals a phoenix and dragon on the underside of the camera and various koi on the top plate. I think we can all agree that the camera is all the better for it. Many would call Leicas unique works of art anyway, but this camera now truly is one of a kind.

I’m not usually one for camera ‘bling’ beyond a red soft shutter and a half case, but I wouldn’t hesitate to get my Nikon FM engraved by Ding, if I ever got the chance. What’s more, Christie paid just JP¥10,000 for the engravings, which is roughly $65 / £48 / AU$93.

Make sure you check @gnarstie out on Instagram for more film-related goodness.

