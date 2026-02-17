From left to right, the Wandrd Prvke Pocket, Zip and original

When accessory brand Wandrd launched a roll-top camera backpack called the Prvke, the bag was successful enough that the Prvke is now on its fourth generation. But Wandrd has just re-imagined the Prvke again – this time without the rolltop. The Wandrd Prvke Zip and Prvke Pocket take the popular roll-top and swap it out for a classic zipper for a more minimalist design.

While the Wandrd Prvke Zip and Pocket ditch the rolltop, the bags keep several of the features made popular by the original Prvke. That includes durable, water-resistant materials, well-padded straps, and a modular interior that can be used for camera gear or as a regular backpack.

Like the original, the Wandrd Prvke Zip and Pocket have a fully unzipping back panel that allows for full access to the main gear compartment. Using a large Pro Plus Camera Cube converts the entire main compartment to gear storage, while using the Essentials Cube dedicates two-thirds of the interior to gear while leaving the top third for other items.

Both the Zip and Pocket have a similar main and top compartment – the key difference is that the Pocket has an added front pocket for more storage, while the Zip has a more minimalist front. Both bags have expandable side pockets on each side for carrying items like water bottles or a travel tripod.

The two new additions to the Prvke series are available in both 21L and 31L sizes and in black or green. That leaves the original Prvke both with more sizes and colors, as the V4 is available in four sizes and seven different standard colors (although there is currently an eighth color, a limited edition shiny black).

The 21L on both the Pocket and Zip retails for $234 / £226 for just the bag or $319 / £283 bundled with a camera cube. The larger 31L size retails for $254 / £226 as a standard backpack or $344 / £306 as a camera bag. Pre-orders for the bags have already opened at retailers, including Adorama in the US (Zip / Pocket) and Wex Photo in the UK (Zip / Pocket).

Read our hands-on take of the two new bags with the Wandrd Prvke Pocket and Zip review.

