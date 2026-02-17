(Image credit: Novoflex)

Getting up close to a subject creates a thin slice of focus – making getting sharp shots a longstanding challenge for macro photographers. But an unusual new gadget from Novoflex aims to tackle the longstanding challenge by integrating both a macro bellows and a focus rail for a system designed to fight some of the downsides to focus stacking.

Focus stacking is a longstanding technique for sharper macro shots that takes several photos at different focal points and merges them together for a sharper shot. While the process fixes the narrow depth of field in macro photography, minor fluctuations in the lens known as focus breathing can cause shifts in perspectives that can degrade the results with artifacts, which is particularly problematic when working with product photography.

That’s why Novoflex has designed an unusual gadget designed to allow the lens to remain in the exact same position throughout the entire focusing stack. The Novoflex StackPro 1 Universal Stacking Camera System merges a few different technologies into one to build a setup geared specifically for focus stacking with fewer artifacts.

The Stackpro 1 mixes both a macro bellows and a motor-driven focus rail into one system. Pairing the two devices into one system allows photographers to use focus stacking without moving the front of the lens. Instead, the motor and bellows work together to adjust the position of the camera, not the lens.

That helps avoid the perspective distortion caused by focus breathing. The company also says the system can help with the artifacts created by reflections when focus stacking, a common issue in product photography.

The Stackpro 1 can be used with a wide range of different mirrorless camera mounts, including Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm GFX, L-Mount, Phase One IQ3 and IQ4 digital backs, and Hasselblad X.

While the accessory work for multiple camera mounts, the system requires a medium format or large format lens because the imaging circles on full-frame and APS-C lenses are too small. A variety of bayonet mount adapters are available for the Stackpro 1, with the list of recommended lenses including 50mm or longer optics from Schneider, Rodenstock, Mamiya, and others.

The Novoflex Stackpro 1 comes in kits starting at $4,849 / £2,750, with additional kit options available with a bundled medium format lens.

