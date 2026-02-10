The OM System Tough TG-7 is my go-to compact camera for beach vacations and macro shots – but the company has just re-imagined the camera for the lab. The OM System TG-7 Industry takes the waterproof compact camera and tweaks it for research and industrial applications, including compatibility with microscopes.

The OM System TG-7 Industry keeps much of the same list of specifications as the original. But the Industry variant is designed to be used and adapted to microscopes. The updated version is also made for using large screens to monitor the images.

(Image credit: OM System)

A NY-TGV adapter is included, while an Ultra-C mount is available to purchase separately. Those accessories allow the compact camera to be used to photograph what’s underneath a microscope.

I find the possibility of using the TG-7 with a microscope intriguing, because one of my favorite features on the standard edition is its macro modes. I’ve used them to take close-ups of everything from bugs to individual snowflakes, and the compact camera can get quite close.

(Image credit: OM System)

The Industry version also puts a microscope adapter mode right on the mode dial, along with adding a focus stacking mode to the dial. The camera also has a new construction mode that helps take clearer photos in dusty environments, which makes a bit of sense considering the compact camera is dust and waterproof.

But otherwise, much of the camera’s specs remain the same as the original TG-7 – it’s still a 12MP compact with a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 20 fps burst speeds, and 4K video.

Another feature that’s not the same? The price. The TG-7 Industry retails for $1,699 in the US. That’s a steep increase from the standard version of the compact camera, which lists for $649. OM System hasn’t yet shared if the camera will be available internationally, but that converts to around £1,243 / AU$2,402 / CA$2,3001.

The Industry version is expected out by the end of March and is available to pre-order at B&H in the US.

