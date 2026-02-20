Why do 5 companies make "Kodak cameras"? Has Fujifilm made the must-have party camera? Is travel lens convenience worth the compromise? It's new podcast day!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live in video form on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite audio services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on March 06.

Chris George (DCW's Content Director) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

We go In Focus on Kodak in 2026. How is it beating all the other camera companies, does it have better brand recognition than Canon and Nikon, will we get another mirrorless Kodak system and how come there are five companies making "Kodak" cameras?

Then we Gear Up with perhaps the nuttiest camera Fujifilm has ever made, the Instax Mini Evo Cinema. Are Eras the new Film Simulations for video, will we see them come to X and GFX cameras, how does Taylor Swift fit in, does a camcorder need to print photos / does an instant camera need to shoot video, and how does this camera compare to the Camp Snap CS-8?

And closing the show with Trouble Shooting, we discuss superzooms and travel lenses. Are these all-in-one optics really worth it, or does the convenience merit the compromise in terms of optical quality? How good can an 18-400mm lens really be?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

