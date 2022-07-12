Memory madness! Amazing Prime Day UK deals on great memory cards

Let's face it, you can never have too much storage, especially for your camera. SD, microSD and CompactFlash cards are often great value, but this Prime Day (on NOW - 12th and 13th July), there are top-rated cards available at rock-bottom prices - some are the cheapest we've ever seen them! Here are our top picks of the best Prime Day UK deals on memory cards....
SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC |
was £94.99 | now £29.99 (opens in new tab)
Save £65 on this UHS-1 SD memory card that offers very decent 170MB/s transfer speeds. And at this price (which is the lowest we've seen on Amazon for the 256GB capacity), you can stock up and never run out of card space again! Higher capacities are available, but it's the 256GB version that's the best value right now.
Lexar 128GB UHS-II SD card|
was £43.19|now £28.99 (opens in new tab)
Save £14.20 With a 250MB/s max read speed, this UHS-II SDXC card is speedy enough for pretty much anything you could throw at it. Other capacities are available, but we reckon this 128GB version is the best bang per buck.
Lexar 256GB microSD card |
was £34.50|now £26.99 (opens in new tab)
Save £7.51 Great for action cams, drones or expanding your phone storage, this microSD card boasts a rapid 100MB/s max read speed and a very handy 256GB capacity, all for a bargain price.
SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC|
was £56.99 | now £18.49 (opens in new tab)
Save £38.50 on this 170MB/s Class 10 card that comes with Rescue Pro Deluxe data recovery software.
Lexar 32GB CompactFlash Card|
was £39.59 | now £31.49 (opens in new tab)
Save £8.10 a handy price drop on this fast 160MB/s, VPG-65 speed rated CF card - great for Full HD video recording, high-res burst shooting and much, much more.
And don't forget.... a card reader!
Lexar Professional 3-in-1 card reader|
was £28.10|now £18.99 (opens in new tab)
Save £9.11 Transfer data from SD, microSD or CompactFlash cards at up to 312MB/s with this stylish card reader from a well-respected brand. Now with a 32% discount on Prime Day.
