The best CFast cards in 2022: top memory cards for recording video

The best CFast cards aren't all that common, as this is a high-speed memory card format that only relatively few cameras support. It looks very similar to the old CompactFlash card format, but CFast 2.0 is based on the much faster SATA III 6gb/s interface, enabling super-fast write speeds of up to 600MB/s.

The CFast 2.0 format is used mostly by high-end video equipment, such as professional cinema video cameras (opens in new tab) from Canon, Arri, Atomos and Blackmagic. In terms of stills cameras, this type of card is currently only used in the Canon EOS 1-D X Mark II and Hasselblad H6D-100C.

Nowadays the newer and significantly faster CFexpress card (opens in new tab) format has rather overshaddowed CFast 2.0. But if you're still shooting with equipment that depends on CFast 2.0, there are some great card options to choose from. Here are the best CFast cards on the market right now...

The best CFast cards in 2022

(Image credit: WD)

1. SanDisk Extreme PRO CFast 2.0 card The absolute best CFast 2.0 card right now Specifications Max read speed: 525MB/s Max write speed: 430-450MB/s Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range of capacities + Fast max read/write speeds + VPG-130 certification Reasons to avoid - Not quite the fastest card here

With maximum read/write speeds of 525/450MB/s, SanDisk's CFast 2.0 card is plenty quick enough for anything you could throw at it. What's more, this card also boasts VPG-130 (Video Performance Guarantee-130) certification, guaranteeing a minimum 130MB/s sustained write speed. This ensures even the best cinema cameras (opens in new tab) will be able to capture 4K footage with no dropped frames. Capacities range from 64GB to 512GB, though the 64GB card is a little slower than the others, with a 430MB/s max write rate.

(Image credit: Lexar)

2. Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card Another fine CFast 2.0 card choice Specifications Max read speed: 525MB/s Max write speed: 375-445MB/s Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Top performance specs + VPG-130 guarantee + Limited lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - 64GB card has slower write speed

Boasting a max write speed of up to 445MB/s, this Lexar CFast 2.0 card can help you capture cinema-grade video with ease – while a 525MB/s read speed will dramatically accelerate your post-production workflow. Great if you're often working with high quality 4K content, ProRes video, or RAW photos from cameras such as the Canon EOS-1DX Mark II. Like SanDisk's offering (above), Lexar's card is VPG-130 capable, so it can maintain a minimum 130MB/s write speed for reliable 4K recording. You can also choose from capacities of 64GB up to 512GB, however the 64GB card may be best avoided, as its max write speed is significantly down on the larger capacity cards - just 375MB/s, compared to 445MB/s.

(Image credit: Delkin Devices)

3. Delkin Devices Cinema CFast 2.0 card A hugely fast CFast 2.0 card Specifications Max read speed: 560MB/s Max write speed: 495MB/s Available capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning speed specs +



Delkin's entry is one of the fastest CFast 2.0 cards you can buy, thanks to its supremely quick 560MB/s rear speed, and even more impressive 495MB/s max write rate. Only Angelbird's CFast 2.0 card (below) is just barely faster. This makes the Delkin card ideal for 4K or high frame rate 1080p capture, while Delkin also rates the card capable of recording unlimited JPEG or 170 full-sized RAW images at 14 fps in a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II. Delkin even tests its CFast 2.0 cards in compatible Atomos, Blackmagic and Canon cameras to ensure flawless opperation. This card isn't higher on our list as minimum sustained write speed isn't specified, and it's not quite as easy to find as rival SanDisk and Lexar cards.

(Image credit: Angelbird)

4. Angelbird AV PRO CF CFast 2.0 card The fastest CFast 2.0 card you can buy Specifications Max read speed: 560MB/s Max write speed: 498MB/s Available capacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Today's Best Deals View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supremely fast + VPG-130 capable + 1TB option available Reasons to avoid - Can be hard to find

You may not have heard of Angelbird, but this brand has built up a healthy stock of top-specced memory cards and storage devices. Its CFast 2.0 offering is a perfect example, boasting class-leading 560/498MB maximum read/write rates. What's more, where most CFast 2.0 cards top out at 512MB capacity, Angelbird offers a 1TB variant. Naturally, it costs a fortune, but we appreciate the option and so will demanding 4K shooters. Unusually, Angelbird also quotes the maximum sustained performance of its CFast 2.0 cards - 550MB/s read, and 450MB/s write - giving you extra reassurance that this card will keep up with your workflow. It also means the card comes with VPG-130 certification (guaranteeing a minimum 130MB/s write speed).

(Image credit: James Artaius)

3. Acer CF100 CFast 2.0 card A hugely fast CFast 2.0 card Specifications Max read speed: 550MB/s Max write speed: 450MB/s Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Dependable read and write speeds + Great selection of capacities

Acer covers all the bases with its debut CFast 2.0 card, mainly when it comes to capacities. Whether you want a lean 64GB card or a mighty 1TB behemoth, there's a CF100 option to suit your workflow. The read and write speeds aren't going to set any records, at 550MB/s and 450MB/s respectively, but they're perfectly fast enough. And between the manufacturer's rigorous factory testing and the offer of a global five-year warranty, you can be sure that these cards are built to last.

(Image credit: Silicon Power)

6. Silicon Power Cinema PRO CFX310 CFast 2.0 card The best CFast 2.0 card if you're on a tighter budget Specifications Max read speed: 530MB/s Max write speed: 330MB/s Available capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Accessible pricing + Good capacity options + Fast max read speed Reasons to avoid - Slower write speed than many rivals

CFast 2.0 cards are fast, pro-spec memory cards, and consequently they cost big bucks. Well, most of them do. Silicon Power's CFX310 CFast 2.0 cards are appreciably cheaper than rival cards of equivalent capacities, yet they still boast a 530MB/s max write rate - comparable to much pricier CFast 2.0 cards. Where this card comes up short is write speed, which at a max 330MB/s is noticeably slower than the more typical ~450MB/s max write rate many competing cards manage. However, if you're shooting in 1080p, this should still be quick enough. Capacities range from 128-512GB, with all variants being keenly priced.

