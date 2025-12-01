Thanks for the memory! This is one thing you shouldn't definitely mustn't forget about if you are buying a camera!

If you are buying a camera, drone, security camera, dashcam, or other imaging device then there is one thing you just shouldn't forget about. Almost certainly, your new camera won't come supplied with a memory card – and you won't be able to use it without it.

Fortunately, Cyber Monday is a good day to stock up on cards – but do make sure you buy one that is the right format for your camera. Lots of cameras use SDXC cards - and smaller, lighter devices like drones and action cameras use microSD. Enthusiast mirrorless modes use CFexpress - Type A on Sony, and Type B on Canon, Nikon, and other brands. But do check!

Here are the very best Cyber Monday deals on memory cards available right now on each of these four key formats...

Cyber Monday memory card deals

Read more:

The best memory cards

The best microSD cards

The best camera phone

The best drones

The best action cameras