Thanks for the memory! This is one thing you shouldn't definitely mustn't forget about if you are buying a camera!
Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on memory cards, including SD, microSD and CFexpress
If you are buying a camera, drone, security camera, dashcam, or other imaging device then there is one thing you just shouldn't forget about. Almost certainly, your new camera won't come supplied with a memory card – and you won't be able to use it without it.
Fortunately, Cyber Monday is a good day to stock up on cards – but do make sure you buy one that is the right format for your camera. Lots of cameras use SDXC cards - and smaller, lighter devices like drones and action cameras use microSD. Enthusiast mirrorless modes use CFexpress - Type A on Sony, and Type B on Canon, Nikon, and other brands. But do check!
Here are the very best Cyber Monday deals on memory cards available right now on each of these four key formats...
Cyber Monday memory card deals
Read moreRead less▼
A twin pack of Lexar Silver series SDXC UHS-II cards with transfer rates of up to 250GB/s.
Read moreRead less▼
A fast high-capacity microSD cards for use in action cameras, drones, and security cameras. Has a read speed of up to 280MB/s.
Read moreRead less▼
With a transfer speed of 1750Mb/s, this fast CFexpress card is just the sort of thing you can't have enough of!
Read moreRead less▼
A monster-sized Type B card with a 1TB capacity that uses the CFexpress 4.0 standard to offer transfer speeds at up to 3600Mb/s.
Read moreRead less▼
A CFexpress Type A card for use in Sony mirrorless cameras - this Japanese-made card offers a 512GB capacity with transfer speeds of up to 1900Mb/s.
Read more:
The best memory cards
The best microSD cards
The best camera phone
The best drones
The best action cameras
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.