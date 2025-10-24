Adobe may be about to make the biggest Photoshop and Lightroom announcements of the year. Adobe Max 2025 is coming. Here’s what that means
Get ready, the biggest Photoshop and Lightroom updates of the year could be coming next week as Adobe Max opens in California on October 28
Adobe often surprise launches updates to Photoshop and Lightroom throughout the year, but if there’s one time of year where creatives can expect something big is coming, it is Adobe Max. And with Adobe Max just around the corner, I’m predicting that Adobe’s biggest updates to Photoshop and Lightroom could be coming next week.
Adobe Max is a creativity conference that the software giant hosts once a year in the US (they also host a similar event in London annually). This year, Adobe Max is scheduled for October 28-30 in Los Angeles, California.
While Adobe Max is packed with workshops and vendors at the in-person events, Adobe typically also uses the event to announce some key software updates. The first keynote is happening at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM BST on October 28.
In past events, Adobe has unveiled a number of updates during the Adobe Max keynote. Last year, for example, Photoshop gained Distraction Removal and a generative workspace, all announced during Adobe Max.
Another key part of Adobe Max is Sneaks, which are the company’s teasers into what their developers are working on behind the scenes. Sneaks may not even end up making its way into actual software, but some features do. Last year, Adobe teased Project Perfect Blend, which wound up in a July 2025 update to Photoshop, although it changed the name to Harmonize.
This year, Adobe’s Sneaks are scheduled for October 29 at 5:30 PM PDT / 8:30 PM EST / 1:30 AM BST.
If the past events are any indication, creatives will likely see a number of new software features coming next week. Based on the company’s recent updates, I’m expecting AI to be a key buzzword during the 2025 Adobe Max announcements.
Adobe will stream several of its keynotes and sessions online for those who can’t make the trip to Los Angeles, and online registration is free. And we'll be there too – bringing you all the big announcements so you don't miss anything.
Along with the Keynotes and Sneaks, online attendees can still find more than 60 online sessions for learning tips and tricks across Adobe’s suite of creative software.
Online registration is open at the Adobe Max website.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
