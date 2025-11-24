GoPro Max 2 gets new superpowers with a choice of firmware updates – which do you want?

A new free firmware update for the GoPro Max 2 has unleashed some significant updates that improve camera quality – and if you're brave enough the GoPro Labs update turns the device into a real pro system.

Some of these will make a notable difference to the camera's performance, meaning the GoPro Max 2 that already impressed in reviews might be even better with expanded Protune controls that allow adjustment of Blur Reduction and Noise reduction by the user.

• See the latest Black Friday GoPro deals

If you have a GoPro Max 2, you'll be invited to update to the 1.20.00 version of the firmware.

This will also bring you POV Preset – a feature that offers on-screen guidance to help you capture shots, and Selfie Preset to help creators get their selfies right. New modes for slow motion, everyday social media and long recording are included too. All in all, the feature set has been expanded.

The Quik app also gains some features to match, including after-the-fact dynamic speed controls and "360 HyperSmooth Stabilization Control" which will, apparently, allow creators to decide whether to dial back vibrations further or embrace a bit of shake for effect.

The GoPro Labs process is for slightly braver camera owners prepared to try experimental features, but is carefully explained on the site. I was able to download and install the firmware for the Labs, though I didn't actually have time to get the features up and running before sharing with you.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the most exciting pro option that are tucked in this experimental phase are 300Mbps Bitrate, offering pro editors better quality video out

The obvious compromise is that files will be significantly larger – the 'high' bitrate in. standard mode is 120Mbps and the camera defaults to lower. I'm not sure, as I've not tested it yet, but it might also get warmer.

Another is High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDRI) merge – a simple one-click process that can merge 8 to 11 bracketed exposures, all taken around two stops apart, into a single image with highlight and shadow detail which could be hugely useful for 3D, VFX and virtual production professionals.

The Labs features will also include low-light optimization features and the option to tune the image stitching, which is interesting.

You might also like

Check my full review of the GoPro Max 2 and see if it made it to the top of the best 360 camera guide.