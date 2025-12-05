This Sony camera got pulled because it had Superman X-ray vision that could see through clothes!
Sony inadvertently caused a furor in the late '90s when it was discovered that a cheap filter could give a night-vision camcorder ‘X-ray vision’
A retrospective video from @photokyol has surfaced on Instagram, detailing a video camera that could actually see through clothing.
Despite sounding like a futuristic device from a sci-fi flick, the Sony Handycam CCD-TRV65 could be modified to perform a very weak brand of X-ray vision, prompting Sony to fix the production line and abolish the potentially nefarious byproduct, which courted controversy for fear of exploitation.
Sony's best cameras have debuted some pretty groundbreaking technology, from the debut of global shutter sensors in the Sony A9 III to the wholescale introduction of full-frame mirrorless camera systems. However, as you'll see in the video below, when Sony brought night vision to the home market, it got a whole lot more than it bargained for:
A post shared by Kyle (@photokyol)
A photo posted by on
This seemingly innocent analog camcorder recorded footage onto an 8mm videotape and was, according to @photokyol, the first home video camera to feature night-vision, via an infrared mode called NightShot. As the Reel points out, the problem was that you could radically change NightShot’s exposure, enabling it to be used during the day.
Somebody then found out that, by attaching a cheap infrared filter, NightShot turned into a very weak brand of Superman’s x-ray vision. And while it certainly couldn’t see through walls, or much at all, it could see through some thin fabrics.
According to the Associated Press, Takarajima, Japan’s largest men’s magazine (at the time), brought this troubling prospect to the fore – and not in a particularly sensitive manner – but in doing so, alerted Sony to the problem, which acted decisively. Good on you, Sony!
Still, the Sony TRV65 does deserve a place in the annals of imaging history for both its groundbreaking night vision capabilities and the aforementioned, unfortunate byproduct.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like...
For a camcorder that won't court controversy, check out the best camcorders. For more camera oddities, take a look at these weird and wonderful Canon cameras. And for more photo and video news, take a look at the latest camera news.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.