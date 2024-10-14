Big Photoshop updates announced at Adobe Max 2024 puts AI front and center

Photoshop gets a big update with AI-powered Distraction Removal, new Firefly models for generative prompts, and a new Generative Workspace in beta

Adobe has dropped some big Photoshop updates on us for Adobe Max 2024 currently being held in Miami – and the focus is well as truly on AI.

Brand new features include a brand-new Distraction Removal tool which offers a one-click solution to removing unwanted or distracting wires, cables, or people from a photo. Almost certainly a response to phone companies' moves in the AI space with default apps like Google Photo’s excellent Magic Eraser, which increasingly offers one-click AI retouching for object removal. Distraction removal is available in Photoshop v26, and people removal is available on the Photoshop web app.

