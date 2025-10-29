Topaz Labs’ AI integration is a huge boon for Adobe Photoshop users

One use for Generative Upscale is to make a low-res generative AI creation higher resolution

It’s hard to keep up with all the major announcements at Adobe Max 2025, but something that’s caught my attention is Adobe’s partnership with Topaz Labs. The US-based Topaz Labs is known for its photo and video enhancement software, and now, some of its headline AI-tech is making its way into the Adobe ecosystem. Topaz Bloom and Topaz Gigapixel models will both be available in Adobe Photoshop, while Bloom will also be integrated into Adobe Firefly.

Topaz Labs’ AI will also be prevalent in Photoshop’s Generative Upscale, and is said to provide “instant resolution enhancements (...) to upscale small, cropped and other low-resolution images into 4K, with realistic detail.” A headline use for Generative Upscale is to upscale imagery created by AI models that are unable to produce high-resolution results.

I don’t know how much functionality Photoshop will retain in comparison with the dedicated Topaz Labs software, but this does sound like a very welcome inclusion for Photoshop users, especially considering that Topaz Bloom and Topaz Gigapixel subscriptions start at $19 (approx £14 / AU$29) and $12 (£9 / AU$18) per month, respectively.

One of the main reasons I’ve always used Adobe software is because it’s an unrivaled plug-in platform. If you’re a photo editing software company and you want to make your product available as a plug-in, you’re going to make an Adobe Photoshop and/or Adobe Lightroom Classic plug-in a priority. Adobe’s new strategy of embracing various partner AI models takes this ethos a step further.

Ultimately, add the AI partner models from the likes of Topaz Labs to the existing wealth of plug-ins, and Adobe Creative Cloud is increasingly becoming a creative hub for the industry’s best image-editing tech. And for a company that’s regularly lambasted for its payment models, I do think partner models are a big boost to the ecosystem’s perceived value.

