I made it against all the odds: Here's what it takes to go pro as a female photographer

If you ever wondered wether you can make it in pro photography and question your next step, let Sarah's experience encourage you – resilience, compassion, and creativity can take you further than you think

Breaking into professional photography is tough – breaking in as a woman in a male-dominated industry is tougher still. That's why we talked to award-winning photographer, Sarah Deane.

She reveals how she pushed past financial pressure, industry bias and personal challenges to build a thriving full-time career behind the camera. From finding her right gear to navigating heavy kit and harder expectations, Sarah's journey shows exactly what it takes to go pro when the odds are against you – and why doing it anyway is worth every step.

Whether you're dreaming of your own studio, planning the leap to full-time work or looking for real-world insight from someone who's lived it, her story is a must-read for any aspiring female photographer determined to make their mark.

Sarah Deane Social Links Navigation Portrait and commercial photographer Sarah is an award-winning photographer based in Newcastle, England. She has a relaxed approach to capturing natural professional and actor headshots and always aims to put nervous clients at ease. Her corporate shoots include food and drink, bar and restaurant interiors, industrial photography, documentary for events and PR, and product photos for websites and marketing. She loves to shoot creatively and her priority is ensuring that customers have fun.

The interview

Tapping into the market: Sarah prides herself on hitting deadlines and providing a slick and professional service (Image credit: Sarah Deane)

When did you start out and how did you get involved in your current photo genres? I loved photography from school age and got my first film SLR aged 16. Pictures of local architecture and my school pals were the main themes. I discovered the buzz of doing portraiture of strangers in my final year of a graphic design degree at Camberwell Art College, and I furthered this during studio employment at Venture Portraits. I worked at the ND Creative ad agency and moved into the commercial sector with product and marketing photography. With the tools I'd gained, I set up my own studio in 2011, shooting weddings, portraits and commercial.

Clients may not know what they want yet, so being creative and thinking on your feet are essential skills (Image credit: Sarah Deane)

What challenges did you face as a startup and how did you overcome them? Adaptation is an essential skill for self-employment. Initially, I lacked the knowledge of how to run a business. I had good project management and marketing skills from my agency days, people skills from years at Venture and creative skills developed since I was a teen, but I had no idea how to handle accounts or tech issues, or how to consistently generate enquiries. I also was a single parent of a teenager and had no savings or funds, so money was tight. I knew I needed a studio to offer Venture- style family portraiture. I found a rented space that another photographer, Alex Telpher, had created by converting an old church in the suburb of Byker. His studio, his team and his shoots were hugely inspiring to observe when I was starting up mine. But just two months into my business, my dad died unexpectedly, which was a huge setback. He had been my photographic inspiration and after some really tough times, I went back to my business feeling pretty raw but full of determination to succeed.

People skills and being passionate about the service you offer make it a fun experience for clients (Image credit: Sarah Deane)

What challenges have you faced since? I had to scale back when I lost my main client, meaning a third of my annual income disappeared overnight. It was a huge error putting all my eggs into one basket and some reflection was needed. Recently, I’ve had to restructure how I work due to an autoimmune disease diagnosis that causes me chronic fatigue and joint pain. Limitations on the hours I can work, long commutes and carrying equipment have meant a rethink. Another challenge is being taken seriously as a female in a male-dominated industry. One of my first big industrial contracts needed me to wear hard hats in factories and mines, working alongside mostly men. I remember seeing the all-male film crew I was working alongside sniggering behind my back, it was crushing. I later learned they thought my male client and I were having a fling!

By losing a third of her annual income, Sarah learnt the hard way that a diversified workload is better (Image credit: Sarah Deane)

What skills are needed in your line of work? Solution-based skills. Sometimes clients don’t know what they want yet and suggestions or encouragement to find the right tone or genre of photography are needed. People skills are needed to be passionate about the service you provide and to make working with you a fun, bespoke experience for your clients. Efficiency and adaptiveness are also essential, as I pride myself on hitting deadlines and providing a slick and professional service.

Sarah's favorite kit

It might be getting a little old now, but Sarah still swears by her trusty full-frame Nikon DSLR! She is due an upgrade soon, but Sarah loves the 36MP FX format sensor, which offers superb cropping possibilities for her commercial work and business portraiture.

Comparable options might be the Nikon D850, a DSLR you can find for a great price on the used market, or possibly the Nikon Z7 II if you'd prefer a mirrorless option.

Covering all the key portrait focal lengths, this lens is perfect for Sarah's commercial work. It enables her to reframe her compositions quickly and easily without having to change lenses mid-shoot. Meanwhile, the Vibration Reduction facilitates handheld shooting at slower shutter speeds.

Sarah is an Apple devotee and uses a range of assorted Apple products for her business. "I am a slave to Apple products, so my MacBook, iPhone and three iMacs are essential. They have amazing graphics and look lovely too," Sarah says.

Running multiple similar screens is beneficial as this makes achieving reliable color easier when switching between editing workstations.

Lowepro wheelie case

(Image credit: Sarah Deane)

As a pro shooter, it's not uncommon to find yourself travelling with almost all your kit, so making this easy on your back is paramount. "It holds the kit tight, cushioned and safely transported. It’s smart and tidy and also saves my back from the strain of carrying everything," says Sarah of her Lowepro wheelie case.

Having a case with wheels makes your bag even easier to move through airports and rail stations, meaning you can focus on appearing professional and keeping your mind on the shoot.

