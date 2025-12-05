Instant cameras are one of my favorite types of cameras to gift kids because the prints are fun for crafting and decorating kids' bedrooms. Kids tech brand myFirst has just launched two new kid-focused cameras with instant prints: The myFirst Camera Insta Lux and myFirst Insta Print Mini.

myFirst makes some of DCW parents’ favorite kids' cameras, and the new cameras join the brand’s existing camera-printer combos – but this time they offering something better than thermal printing.

The myFirst Insta Lux (Image credit: myFirst)

The myFirst Camera Insta Lux is a 5MP digital camera with a Dye Sublimation printer built in. The company says that the Dye Sub printing process works particularly well for kids because the prints are laminated, so they’re waterproof and fingerprint-resistant. The company also says that the prints tend to be more affordable than some competing instant film options, with prints that cost around 70 cents each in the US. (International pricing not yet available).

Like the brand’s other kid cameras, the Insta Lux is designed for small hands with a simple point-and-shoot design and automatic exposures built into a durable camera. The camera also has a 2.8-inch display and dual lenses for selfies.

(Image credit: myFirst)

The myFirst Insta Prinx Mini brings down the cost of prints even more by using inkjet technology, which costs around 30 cents a print in the US. The camera uses a 5MP Sony sensor and a 2.4-inch display.

Both new camera-printer combos also work with the myFirst app, so parents can also use them to print from a smartphone.

The new cameras were also launched alongside a new kids digital frame, which doubles as a family smart hub, the myFirst Frame Clario. Along with displaying photos, the frame also offers video calls, calendars, alarms, reminders, and to-do lists.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MyFirst Insta Prinx is available for pre-order, while the Insta Lux is shipping now from Amazon in the US. Both models retail for about $150 in the US. In Australia, the Lux retails for AU$249 and the Prinx for AU$149. UK pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

You may also like

Browse the best cameras for kids, or take a look at the top-ranked instant cameras.