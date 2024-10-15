Adobe’s Sneaks for 2024 offer a glimpse at the future of editing

Adobe has just unveiled Max 2024’s Sneaks – early-stage projects that might one day make it into your favorite Adobe software

Adobe is currently holding its big yearly Adobe Max gathering in Miami, and it is closing the showcase for this year with the debut of its Sneaks projects for 2024. For those who are unfamiliar – Adobe Sneaks are little glimpses of projects that Adobe engineers and research scientists are working on outside of the main development of key Adobe apps.

Although try not to get too excited by what you see below, as Sneaks might never make it into a final Adobe product update – but you never know, as lots of Adobe Sneaks from previous years have influenced the development of other features or made it as fully fledged products.

