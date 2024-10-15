Adobe’s Sneaks for 2024 offer a glimpse at the future of editing

Adobe is currently holding its big yearly Adobe Max gathering in Miami, and it is closing the showcase for this year with the debut of its Sneaks projects for 2024. For those who are unfamiliar – Adobe Sneaks are little glimpses of projects that Adobe engineers and research scientists are working on outside of the main development of key Adobe apps.

Although try not to get too excited by what you see below, as Sneaks might never make it into a final Adobe product update – but you never know, as lots of Adobe Sneaks from previous years have influenced the development of other features or made it as fully fledged products.

The Sneaks aren’t made for specific Adobe software but rather cover more general terms like photo editing, video editing, or audio. Unsurprisingly, as it is very much the theme of Adobe Max 2024, a lot of the Sneaks feature Adobe’s Generative AI in new ways.

So what’s new for 2024, lets dive in!

Project Perfect Blend

This project aims to make it easy to drop a person or object into an existing image, and using AI, that object can take on characteristics of the image to look more natural. This uses advanced blending of generative AI foregrounds and backgrounds, as well as matching color and lighting sources.

Project Clean Machine

This project can remove flashes from photos and videos from unwanted sources like a camera flash or fireworks across the entire frame, perfectly blending light and color to match the original video and recovering details lost in the highlights. Not only that, it can also remove any object that briefly obscures the camera.

Project Know How

This is the next step of Content Credentials protection, which aims to make it easier to track down the original source of photos and videos when found online, even if all identifying metadata has been stripped out. The technology uses a Chrome web extension that matches the digital fingerprinting and watermarking saved in the image as part of the Content Credentials process to match up with the original image records.

Project Super Sonic

If your video is missing that perfect sound effect, with Project Super Sonic you can generate it with a simple text prompt or click on objects in the video to generate sounds based on that object, these sounds also have variations to get just the right sound that you need. These sounds can then be mixed and blended naturally into the audio track on your video.

This might be the future, but you can see what you can currently do for your editing with our guides to the best photo editing software and the best video editing software.