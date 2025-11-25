This is the best flagship camera for sports photography in 2025 – and the Canon EOS R1 now gets new firmware!

The Canon EOS R1 flagship mirrorless camera features elite AI autofocus, rapid 40 fps burst shooting and pro-level performance for sports and wildlife photography

Canon has released a new firmware for its first true flagship EOS R system body – the Canon EOS R1, a mirrorless powerhouse that continues to dominate the professional photography market – a camera that we classified as the best flagship camera for sports photography in 2025.

Launched just over a year ago, the EOS R1 instantly redefined what a pro sports and wildlife camera could be, our reviewer James Artaius famously calling it not a camera – but "a supercomputer that takes photographs."

The Canon EOS R1 stands as one of the best professional sports and wildlife cameras available, thanks to its unmatched AI processing, predictive AF (autofocus), and class-leading subject tracking. With its 24MP sensor, 96MP in-camera upscaling, 40 fps (frames per second) burst shooting, and stunning 6K 60p RAW video, the R1 delivers performance for photographers who demand the absolute best.

Its latest firmware update brings key performance enhancements, including full support for the new EOS Multi Remote system designed for pro sports, news, and wildlife photographers who rely on synchronized camera control. It also delivers reliability fixes, alongside additional improvements to overall system stability and operational consistency.

Firmware

Canon EOS R1 – Version 1.2.0

The R1 has solved the classic dilemma of having the 24MP sweet spot for sports shooting while also having the flexibility to photograph in medium format resolution (Image credit: Canon)

Incorporates the following enhancements and fixes:

- Adds support for the EOS Multi Remote, a remote shooting system for professional photographers. For an overview and specifications of EOS Multi Remote, please refer here



- Fixes an issue in which image transfers to an FTP server may fail, displaying Err41



- Fixes an issue that, in rare instances, may prevent certain CFexpress cards from being formatted in the camera



- Other improvements to system stability

Please perform the firmware update with only a firmware file to be updated stored on the memory card.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Expert Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel,Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services.

Should you bother with firmware? • Sigma's "dream lens" • How to cure camera shake - YouTube Watch On

You might like...

Browse the best Canon RF lenses, the best Canon telephoto lenses, and the best Canon portrait lenses.