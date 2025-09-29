Could Pentax actually release a 60MP monochrome manual-focus DSLR?

I have to admit, I’ve always had a soft spot for Pentax. In a world dominated by mirrorless cameras and endless autofocus chasing, it's somehow managed to stay delightfully offbeat.

It continues to release DSLRs; it brought back the half-frame format last year with the Pentax 17 film camera, and it just seems to do things its own way. It’s this willingness to surprise that keeps me genuinely interested in what it does next, and its latest user survey has me more intrigued than ever.

Ricoh recently rolled out a survey aimed at Pentax users, and some of the questions point toward ideas that are, frankly, a little bonkers, but in the best possible way. Question 7, for example, asked whether users would consider purchasing a DSLR designed specifically for manual focus.

At first glance, this sounds completely out of step with the times. But then I read the reasoning: a manual-focus DSLR could offer a brighter viewfinder, split-image focusing screens, improved battery life, and a more compact body. Suddenly, what seemed bonkers makes a lot of sense, and I found myself nodding along. A camera like that would feel wonderfully tactile and deliberate, something that really rewards slowing down and thinking about each shot.

Pentax K-3 Mark III (Image credit: Pentax / ubgoe)

Question 8 took things even further, asking whether users would consider a full-frame DSLR designed exclusively for monochrome shooting. Pentax already experimented with this concept with the K-3 III Monochrome, but a full-frame version opens up so many possibilities.

The survey highlights benefits like cleaner noise characteristics, improved ISO performance, and enhanced resolution. And then comes the kicker: the follow-up asked what megapixel count users would prefer – 60MP, 45MP, or 25MP. A 60MP full-frame monochrome DSLR?

Of course, I know this is just Ricoh Pentax feeling out its community. None of these ideas is confirmed, and nothing in a survey guarantees a product will actually hit the shelves. But what I love about Pentax is that it listens to its users in a way that feels genuine, rather than chasing market trends or trying to please everyone.

Imagining a manual-focus, full-frame monochrome DSLR with potentially 60MP is exactly the kind of camera that gets me excited. It’s wild, it’s unexpected, and it feels like something only Pentax could pull off.

If they actually make one, I’ll be first in line to test it. And honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m not the only one. Pentax has always marched to the beat of its own drum, and this survey is a reminder of why so many of us are happy to follow along.

