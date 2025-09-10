Are we getting the highest resolution DSLR ever? Pentax K-1 Mark III could be set to pack 61MP, IBIS and more…

The Pentax K-1 Mark II, released in 2018, featured a 36.4MP full-frame sensor – Now, its successor – the K1 Mark III – is rumored to bring a major resolution leap, putting it in competition with today's high-end mirrorless cameras in terms of image detail

Is a new 61MP DSLR coming soon? That's something few photographers expected to hear again in a market dominated by mirrorless cameras. While most major brands have shifted focus away from DSLRs, Pentax is holding the line – and if the latest rumors are true, it's preparing something big: the Pentax K-1 Mark III launch.

Official development of the K-1 Mark III was confirmed back in 2023. The first detailed camera rumors began to surface in 2024, including an early spec sheet that hinted at a significant leap forward in DSLR design. Now Pentax Rumors has shared that the K-1 Mark III is expected to be announced in October 2025, with shipping likely to begin between late November and December.

A brand-new DSLR with a high-res back-illuminated sensor, in-body image stabilization (IBIS), modern connectivity and top-tier weather sealing almost feels too good to be true. Yet Pentax remains the last major camera brand still designing DSLRs from the ground up.

The latest rumored specs echo those from last year, but they also closely resemble the internals of Sony's top-tier mirrorless flagships – obviously without the electronic viewfinder and with a rugged DSLR body build like a tank.

If the reports are accurate, the Pentax K-1 Mark III wouldn't just be the highest-resolution DSLR ever made, but potentially the most feature-packed DSLR ever released.

Rumored specifications: Pentax K-1 Mark III

• 61MP Sony back-illuminated CMOS sensor

• 4K60p video

• New SAFOX 14 autofocus system for improved focusing performance

• Dual CFexpress Type B slots

• USB-C 3.2 port

• Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS

• 5-axis IBIS

• Same battery (D-LI90)

• Higher-resolution touchscreen

• Joystick

• Price: $2,799 to $2,999

Release Timeline: official development confirmed, with a formal announcement scheduled for October 2025 and shipping expected between late November and December 2025



(Original source)

Let's put this into perspective

Apparently, the Pentax K-1 Mark III will feature a 61MP back-side illuminated sensor with in-body image stabilization, GPS and the latest version (14) of the company's SAFOX autofocus system.

While the latest 2025 rumor omits mention of the Astrotracer system, this Pentax-exclusive feature has been a staple in earlier DSLRs like the K-1 Mark II and the K-3 series. Given its popularity among astrophotographers, it's possible the K-1 Mark III will still include built-in Astrotracer functionality – but its absence in the latest list could also reflect editorial focus rather than a feature removal.

So, if the rumors of this 61MP full-frame DSLR are true, this camera would surpass DSLR powerhouses like the Canon EOS 5D R's 50.3MP sensor by a significant margin. That would make the Pentax K-1 Mark III the current resolution ruler of the full-frame DSLR sector, standing in competition with today's high-end mirrorless cameras in terms of image detail – a feat that no existing DSLR has achieved.

